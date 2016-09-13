Clinic proponents prepare for Commission meeting; Tri-Cities Holdings attempts to resume lawsuit

Mountain States and ETSU officials said Tuesday they haven’t decided who will speak publicly to the Commission in favor of the jointly operated facility before commissioners vote on rezoning 203 Gray Commons Circle on second reading.

But a joint statement from the college and the health care provider said they look forward to the meeting: "We are committed to seeing this process through all its steps so we can begin serving people in need.”

While the partners in the planned clinic hadn’t settled on their battle plan, one backer said she will be there to voice support before the Commission.

“We just need to realize that the people in this area who are addicted are traveling quite a distance each way, every day, to receive their medication,” said Rhonda Coffey, founder of a local support group called The Addicts Family.

“And their lives are so hard already as they try to overcome this disease and this obstacle in their lives,” she said. “I just find it unthinkable that we’re making their lives so much harder when we don’t have to and we can have this clinic right here.”

A young woman Coffey knows was involved in a car wreck Tuesday while traveling to Weaverville, North Carolina, to receive methadone treatment.

“She had a car accident, and she’s in the hospital right now with a broken back,” Coffey said.

“It just makes me sick to my stomach to know that they don’t have to have this struggle in front of them because they’re trying to lead normal, productive lives and be productive members of society.”

Coffey’s son died of an overdose in 2015. Her group, The Addicts Family, has recently been hosting fundraisers to supply local emergency responders with naloxone, a drug that can block or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

While Coffey, Mountain States and ETSU attempt to persuade the Commission to rezone the Gray property, another company is citing the Gray clinic’s progress as a reason to resume its federal lawsuit against the Health Services and Development Agency.

On Sept. 7, attorney James Dunlap, representing Tri-Cities Holdings LLC, filed a motion asking Judge Ronnie Greer to lift a stay of the lawsuit. Tri-Cities Holdings was denied a certificate of need for a proposed a methadone clinic at 4 Wesley Court.

“Only the monopoly hospital provider, and the two largest employers in the area (MSHA and ETSU), had the political muscle to ram through the approval of the CON (certificate of need) to provide MMT (methadone maintenance treatment) in the face of such enormous local animus and opposition,” the motion read.

“Just three years earlier, despite the opiate epidemic raging in the midst, MSHA had favored blocking the disabled from having access to MMT in Johnson City. But now, at its own CON hearing, MSHA emphasized what (Tri-Cities Holidings, LLC) has maintained all along — that MMT is a vital treatment for patients for whom buprenorphine is not effective.”

The motion includes mention of Coffey’s testimonial at Mountain States and ETSU’s certificate of need hearing.

“Ms. Coffee (sic) testified that if her son had had access to MMT (Methadone Maintenance Treatment), his life could have been saved. She testified that he did not seek standard of care MMT in large part because it was ‘far away’ and inconvenient,” the motion reads.

Greer is scheduled to hear arguments on the Tri-Cities Holdings LLC case on Oct. 20.

