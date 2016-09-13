Pharmacists can dispense overdose antidote in Tennessee

Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in a news release Monday that administering the drug known as naloxone can reverse opioid effects and prevent death in many cases, allowing time for the person to receive further medical treatment.

Pharmacists must enter into a collaborative practice agreement and take a training course. The pharmacist can dispense naloxone to a person at risk of opioid overdose or to a family member, friend or other person to assist someone at risk of overdose. The Health Department says those individuals can receive instruction on how to administer it from the pharmacist or online.

The department says drug overdose is one of the top causes of death in Tennessee.