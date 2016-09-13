New truck route takes big rigs out of downtown Jonesborough

The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance establishing the new truck route from U.S. Highway 11E to State Route 81 South on second and final reading Monday.

The ordinance directs “through trucks” from 11E and along Persimmon Ridge Road to 81S and prohibits them from traveling Boone Street, Washington Drive, Oak Grove Avenue and Main Street.

The ordinance makes an exception for trucks making deliveries in Jonesborough that may travel “any street capable of providing the necessary width and turning radius for safe access” to a delivery site.

In conjunction with the ordinance, Town Administrator Bob Browning said the town is working to purchase and post signs to divert trucks away from downtown and communicating with online mapping services to better establish the truck route.

In other business, the board authorized a 25-year lease agreement with Jonesborough United Methodist Church for the site of the newly rebuilt Chuckey Depot and and an adjacent parking area and a separate lease with the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum for a caboose that will be placed on display near the depot later this year.

Browning told the board the improved site and its 25-space paved parking area will provide an attractive space and serve an enhancement for both the community and the church.

The board also authorized:

• A lease purchase agreement for a new $350,000 fire truck to be finalized next year.

• The appointment of Cameo Waters to serve as the town’s new Tourism and Marketing Director.

• The creation of a Jonesborough ADA Transition Plan and a specialized committee to review and improve the town’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

