J.C. man arrested in Sullivan County human trafficking case

The Kingsport Times-News reports records at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say that Brockett Lang, 39, of East Englewood Boulevard, Johnson City, was booked into jail on Monday night. He is charged with promoting prostitution.

An incident report states that prior to the arrest, detectives already had information regarding Lang's multiple incidents of soliciting prostitution over recent months. At 10 p.m. Monday they spoke with Lang at the La Quinta Inn on the Airport Parkway, where he was in the company of the juvenile.

Police say Lang voluntarily admitted to arranging for transportation of the minor to the Kingsport hotel for sexual acts, via the website Backpage.com.

Due to the victim's juvenile status, no additional information will be released at this time. The case, which an SCSO report categorizes as human trafficking, remains under investigation.