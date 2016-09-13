Johnson City Chamber hosting 34th annual Taste of Johnson City

The Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce is organizing a grand sampling event on Monday for everyone interested in local food and beverage establishments.

The 34th annual Taste of Johnson City will be held at the Johnson City Country Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“The taste is an evening event where ticket holders can come and enjoy a variety of food and beverage,” said Barbara Mentgen, organizer of the event and the Chamber’s director of operations.

“We’ve got 28 participants this year, and there will be everything from some appetizers-type of items to main meal items to dessert items and then a full array of beer, wine and craft beer this year.”

Mentgen said guests can mingle from table to table and sample each business’ offerings. Some seating around the Country Club’s pool will also be available.

“We’ll have some limited seating around the pool area if people just want to kick back in the weather. Right now, it looks very favorable for Monday,” Mentgen said.

While guests have the opportunity to assess a number of unique dishes, some establishments use the event to analyze new dishes and menu items.

“The nice thing is that for some of these restaurants, this is an opportunity for them to throw out an item they might want to put on their menu, but they want to try it first and see how it’s responded to,” Mentgen said. “Then if they get a good response and people say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is fabulous!’ then they might put it on their menu. So the chefs get a little creative with what they provide.”

Ticket holders will also get the opportunity to test out restaurants where they might not have had the opportunity to visit.

“Unless you’re a member of the Blackthorn Grille at the Ridges, you probably cannot eat there, I do not believe,” Mentgen added. “The Dining Room is moving from Jonesborough to Johnson City, so a lot of people may not have tried it, and some people might not think to go to some of the hotels that have restaurants.”

Other businesses participating in this year’s Taste of Johnson City include: Bonefish Grill, Bronco Wine Company, Burger Bar at DoubleTree Hotel, Cherokee Distributing, Chocolate Elegance LLC, Club 1913, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Holiday Inn, Holston Distributing, Johnson City Brewing Company, Johnson City Country Club, McAlister’s Deli, Olive Oil Divine, Our House Restaurant, Pepsi Beverages Company, Pristine Springs, Rainbow Asian Cuisine, The Millennium Centre, VinoSlate Imports & Distribution, Wellington’s at The Carnegie Hotel and Yee-Haw Brewing Company.

Barberito’s of Johnson City, The Depot at Food City, The Dining Room and JRH Brewing will join the event for the first time.

Rachael Holmes, owner of Petite Sweets, will also be participating in her first Taste of Johnson City to showcase her business’ birthday and wedding cakes.

“We just wanted to get out there, talk to customers, meet new people and let them sample all of our yummy goodies,” Holmes said.

“We’re going to have three different kinds of mini-cupcakes and pumpkin spice shooters.”

Tickets are $45 and can be bought at the Chamber office at 603 E. Market St. until 4 p.m. on Monday.

All of the funds raised from the Taste of Johnson City will go back to the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

“It goes back to the Chamber after all of the expenses,” Mentgen said. “You know the Chamber is involved in a lot of different things in the community, like economic development, education and different programs that benefit the whole quality of life for our area.”

