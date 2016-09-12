Schools face tough insurance questions

Director of Schools Kevin Ward said the system will need to make up about $700,000 in increased costs.

Ward said that amount represented the amount of savings the school system enjoyed as a result of participating in a private “gap insurance plan” with 68 to 70 other school systems.

Ward said the school systems jointly entered the plan because of the high out- of-pocket expenses under the standard insurance plan for state education systems.

Ward said those savings were lost when the state ruled that a private insurance gap plan could not be attached to a state plan.

“When the costs go up, you have to look at some belt tightening,” Ward said Monday while attending an educator’s conference in Gatlinburg.

Ward said he would meet with the school system’s insurance company Wednesday and bring a recommendation to the school board. He said a decision needs to be made quickly. The current insurance plan is in effect until the end of 2016, but the open enrollment for insurance begins in October.

The problem was discussed in Monday’s meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission.

Carter County Finance Director Christa Byrd told the committee that the plan most of the school system employees are under will increase by 23 percent. She said there are three other plans, with one only rising by 5 percent over current budget.

Byrd said at the time the 2016-17 county budget was being worked on, the state had predicted an insurance increase of only 6 percent. She said normally the state’s projections are fairly correct, and a 6 percent increase was used in figuring the budget.

Budget Committee members John Lewis and Nancy Brown discussed other school-expense matters. Brown said parents should not be required to purchase the recommended list of supplies for their children. She said some parents cannot afford to purchase the items.

Lewis said the school system’s total budget was $58 million, enough that parents should not have to pay for anything.

Byrd said education money coming from the federal government can only be spent on specific items. She said federal money will be stopped if the school system uses the money for other expenses.