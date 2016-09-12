Citizens to Maintain Gray prepares for Thursday's City Commission meeting

Organizer Danny Sells wanted to be sure all members were aware of developments regarding the clinic and prepared for the public comment section of the commission meeting.

Over 50 concerned citizens met inside Daniel Boone High School’s Little Theater as Sells began by explaining the appeal filed against the decision to grant a Certificate of Need for the proposed clinic at 203 Gray Commons Circle.

“We want to talk about the appeal that we put in appealing the decision of the Health Services and Development Agency in Nashville, and the granting of the Certificate of Need to Mountain States and ETSU and answer any questions they may have concerning that,” Sells said.

The appeal was filed because Gray residents believe the HSDA board granted the Certificate of Need without due process. Sells said the HSDA board didn’t answer definitive questions regarding specifics about the clinic’s operations and its impact on the area.

Sells said the Secretary of State’s office will assign an administrative judge to the appeal. The judge will then conduct a scheduling hearing.

“That’s when we’ll determine where we’ll go to next, and begin to prepare ourselves for the actual discussion and the arguments we would have as to why this should not have been granted,” Sells said.

Sells is currently the only plaintiff, but citizens were notified during the meeting that the group, Citizens to Maintain Gray, will formalize itself as a nonprofit agency.

“We also wanted to talk about formalizing our organization, Citizens to Maintain Gray, for the purpose of continuing our battle with Mountain States and ETSU and not wanting this type of facility in our community,” Sells said.

Sells said he didn’t want the Citizens to Maintain Gray to just be known as just an opposition group, but to organize beneficial community events. He mentioned a spaghetti dinner will be held soon to raise funds for the organization.

Among those in attendance were Washington County Commissioners Mark Larkey, Mike Ford and Bryan Davenport, who’ve opposed the clinic since the announcement that MSHA and ETSU wanted to open it in Gray.

All three will speak in opposition to the rezoning prior to the City Commission’s second reading.

“We’re going to prepare to speak Thursday night at the City Commission meeting, (and) line up speakers to address specific topics that need to be addressed,” Larkey said.

“This is our last opportunity to speak publicly before they take their vote on the rezoning here in Gray. We want to make sure that they understand all of our concerns, points and issues, and hope that they take it to heart.”

Sells said he hoped between six and eight residents would address safety issues regarding the clinic.

“The basic issue we want to cover is the safety issue. In the first reading of the proposal to rezone this property for this type of facility, Johnson City’s own traffic specialist said that (Tenn.) Highway 75, Suncrest Drive, was already a mess,” Sells said.

“We want to make sure that they fully understand that we’ve been saying that from the beginning and we want them to take that into consideration before they vote on this a second time.”

