Business and residential uses in conflict as city works for new commercial zoning rules

Shortly after dark on Sunday, police showed up at the Acoustic Coffeehouse at 415 W. Walnut St. and asked staff to stop the musicians playing on the rear patio of the business. Past the patio, on the other side of a 10-foot wooden fence and Lynn Street, little more than an alleyway, are the backsides of residential homes.

The staff on hand complied with the officers’ orders to stop the music, but owner Jim Benelisha said, had he been there, the show would have gone on.

“When the police come in when I’m there, I’ll tell them we’re not going to stop,” he said. “We’re not doing anything wrong.”

According to Johnson City’s noise ordinance, it’s illegal to create a sound louder than 75 decibels audible in a residential zone between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. After 11, the limit drops to 55 decibels.

The noise ordinance is enforced by police, and violations can come with misdemeanor citations and fines of $50 for each violation. According to the code, “upon issuance of a notice of violation, the responsible party shall correct said violation immediately or be cited for an additional violation.”

Benelisha said he keeps a decibel meter nearby during live music at the Acoustic Coffeehouse to make sure performances are in compliance, and, despite frequent police visits, he hasn’t been cited for violating the noise ordinance.

The past few weeks, however, he said police have visited more frequently, and have insisted the music stop because the business is in violation of city zoning codes.

Zoning on West Walnut Street is currently governed by an Urban Commercial Overlay district, put in place by the City Commission in 2006.

To mitigate the concerns of residents in the Southside Neighborhood and still permit commercial activity in the former industrial area, the overlay district allows outside activity — specifying eating and drinking — in the rear of businesses, but requires a minimum 10-foot buffer and a 10-foot wooden fence. Outside events are not permitted behind buildings past 11 p.m., unless owners obtain a special use permit from the City Commission.

Standing in front of his 10-foot fence, Benelisha said he’s in full compliance with the zoning ordinance, too, adding that he hasn’t been cited by codes enforcement officers, the city authority responsible for enforcing zoning regulations.

Chief Building Official James Sullivan agreed.

He said the existing ordinance is “not clearly written,” but said the Acoustic Coffeehouse has not had any violations and has not been cited by his officers.

“The police enforce the noise ordinance, and we’re the enforcing agency for codes,” he said. “We’ve had a few complaints from a few people, but we’ve gone out and investigated and there haven’t been any issues.”

Years before the start of Sullivan’s tenure — he was hired in March — the city took Benelisha to court, arguing an evening cornhole tournament on the business’ back patio violated the zoning code. The judge sided with Benelisha, ruling the permitted “outside activities” in the ordinance were not well defined enough to exclude cornhole.

Sullivan said a new West Walnut Street overlay district, under consideration today by the city Regional Planning Commission, should clear up any vague language.

Written by the West Walnut Street Task Force, the draft ordinance allows for a variety of uses, including beer-serving establishments, hotels, microbreweries and distilleries, offices and retail stores.

The new ordinance, if enacted, will allow outdoor dining, drinking, music and entertainment areas on the north side of the street, closer to West State of Franklin Road and away from the residential neighborhood, but businesses on the south side will be required to meet a list of special exceptions before hosting outdoor activities.

According to the new requirements, those businesses can’t have outdoor areas in the rear of their buildings, only in the front or on the side. An 8-foot masonry wall or wooden fence at the rear of the property is required before any outdoor activity will be allowed. No food or alcohol can be served or consumed outside after 11 p.m.

Joe Wise, Planning Commission chairman and the leader of the task force, said those requirements, and others limiting the height of buildings and required parking lot buffers on the south side of the street, were included because of concerns voiced by residents during the drafting process.

“There are some things that recognize that the south side functions differently than the north side,” he said. “On the south side, some of the properties are in close proximity to residential use.”

Wise said the task force met with business owners on Walnut Street and with residents of the South Side Neighborhood, known commonly as the Tree Streets Neighborhood. The produced draft ordinance “doesn’t solve every problem,” but it does incorporate feedback from both groups.

After Tuesday’s Planning Commission consideration, Wise said he expects the City Commission to take up the new ordinance Thursday for a first reading. It needs three readings and a public hearing before commissioners can enact it.

If it is enacted, the outdoor dining on the Acoustic Coffeehouse’s back patio may be grandfathered under the previous ordinance.

Wise, said generally, the previously allowed uses would still be legal after the change, but said specific cases would be better handled by an attorney.

Benelisha said he’s worried the police visits are part of a tactic to convince him to stop using the patio before the ordinance change, meaning the area wouldn’t be grandfathered in for use in the future.

He plans to continue hosting dining and live music outside, saying he will personally play his cello in the evenings, so he will be there when the police arrive.

“I don’t think they want to go to court again,” he said. “I do have an attorney, and I think I could sue them. That may be what this is coming to.”