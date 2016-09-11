Freedom Ride commemorates 9/11

“You are not forgotten” is the watch phrase used by the riders to preserve the memories of veterans who are still listed as prisoners of war or missing in action, but that phrase also can be applied to the nearly 3,000 Americans who died in the terrorists attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The riders formed up in the parking lot of Tetrick Funeral Home on North Riverside Drive. There, they heard the patriotic Revolutionary War music performed by the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps and a recitation of the preamble of the Constitution by John Cohen Daniels.

John Abe Teague, district director for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, and by Vic Young, pastor of Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City, each spoke about their memories of 9/11 and the need to keep those memories fresh after 15 years.

Firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department rang a fire bell in memory of the emergency responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

Following the solemn ceremony, the riders began their Freedom Ride through the hills of Upper East Tennessee, their thunder helping to make people aware of the significance of the day.