Mountain Home National Cemetery expansion projects two weeks ahead of construction schedule

And with the Mountain Home National Cemetery filling up at the rate of about 500 veterans buried a year, it doesn’t leave much time before the current area, which covers about 100 acres of grave sites, will run out of space. More than 16,000 veterans, and some spouses, are buried there.

So the cemetery has started a 50-acre, three-phase expansion project that will add 50 acres of available grave space. The project got underway the day after the July 27 official groundbreaking ceremony.

It’s been full bore ever since, according to Rob Chlebos, project manager for the primary contractor, C&C Contractors.

“I can’t say enough about Chad Baker and Baker Construction,” Chlebos said. “We’re two weeks ahead of schedule.”

Almost all the grading work is complete, and soon infrastructure will be going in, including drainage for the entire first phase. This phase, which encompasses 15 acres, includes a committal shelter, maintenance building, administration building and areas for 2,199 gravesites.

That includes sites for cremains, traditional burials with vaults already installed and an area where vaults will be installed when families want to purchase their own.

Chlebos said he feels honored to be part of this project because of who the cemetery is for — veterans.

“We don’t do enough for them,” he said.

The next phase, both Chlebos and National Cemetery work leader Chuck Jones said, will include a columbarium for above-ground cremation burials.

The Mountain Home cemetery is the 21st cemetery project for C&C Contractors, from Nostasulga, Alabama, which is a military service-owned business.

The first national cemeteries were established in 1862, but Mountain Home wasn’t created until 1903. Burials, or internments, began in September that year after the death of Francis Conaty, a veteran who lived in the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers.

The next burial was William H. Garland, who died in December. Until 1973, hospital patients and veterans living in the domiciliary were primarily buried at Mountain Home.