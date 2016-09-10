Local firefighters, police officers reflect on 15th anniversary of 9/11

And that’s especially true for firefighters.

“We really became like an all-hazards organization,” said Jason Powell, a firefighter for the Johnson City Fire Department.

“We are not just about fires anymore. We do (hazardous materials), rescue, EMS, civil disobedience, active shooter situations and all these types of things. When I got involved in the fire service in the early ’90s, there just weren’t thoughts like that.”

Collaboration between emergency responders soon became a priority as reports surfaced about confusion reigning around New York after the planes collided with the Twin Towers.

A New York Times article in 2002 reported that New York police and firefighter radio systems were not linked and neither commanders spoke to one another during the crisis.

Soon after the South Tower collapsed, a New York Police helicopter flying around the North Tower radioed at 10:07 a.m. that it appeared it would soon fall. That warning was transmitted 21 minutes prior to the building falling and relayed to police officers inside the building. But not firefighters.

“The incidents of 9/11 changed how we operate because we were forced to realize that there are these complex incidents out there that require decision-makers from all those agencies to be involved, and for us to come up with the best decision by making that decision together,” Powell said.

“We’ve been able to take that and bring that down to the things that happen on a daily basis. ... We now routinely have planning meetings and day-to-day meetings between all the organizations in the area.”

Powell, like most Americans, remembers that day quite vividly and his exact location when he heard about the news.

Powell was teaching in a classroom during the morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001.

Powell remembers thinking it was odd that his assistant chief kept trying to call his cell phone, knowing that he was teaching a class of fellow firefighters.

“When he called the third time, I answered the phone and I remember him saying, ‘We’re under attack,’ ” Powell said.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois was also in a classroom, teaching a class at the police department during the terrorist attacks.

“I was teaching a block of ethics training at that time. We took a break and there was one television on in our offices and I passed by,” Sirois said. “I just saw smoke billowing out and I asked what happened.”

Soon after finding out the appalling circumstances in New York, Sirois and his class began watching as the North Tower crumbled.

“We didn’t get back to our class for a long time. Myself and the probationary officers sat there for a long time watching it in disbelief. We couldn’t believe what was happening right before our eyes. It was a stunning moment,” Sirois said.

“And everything changed. That was the day that everything changed in our community.”

While searching for a way to describe the change that occurred from that single day, Sirois said the security of Americans was taken to another level.

“From the police standpoint, many things came into place with the creation of the office of Homeland Security,” Sirois said.

“But there are a lot of things we do that just increased our involvement and our awareness, and the community’s awareness, in order to make ourselves as secure as possible.”

Security and cooperation were certainly altered in the wake of 9/11, but Powell believes America’s perception of firefighters shifted after reports surfaced of the Fire Department of New York’s heroic acts.

“I think people really began to truly recognize how difficult and how challenging the job of being a firefighter really is. Realizing that people rarely need our services, the majority of the community won’t have to call on us. Ever,” Powell said.

“I think it really did change how America perceived fire and emergency services in a way that I don’t think that anything else could have done that.”

