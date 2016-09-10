Lawmakers, officials benefit from and conform to federal laws after 9/11 attacks

In spite of President Barack Obama’s rebuke, the U.S. Senate approved a bill in May to allow victims and families of the 9/11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement in the terrorist strikes. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday.

Laws aimed at responding to monumental disasters have bolstered confidence and created channels through which dollars can flow from the federal level down to state and local levels. But laws intended to weed out the bad guys still are being amended to deflect harm from law-abiding Americans.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, told the Johnson City Press this week he was in a layover at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport soon after the attacks.

“It was like a neutron bomb had gone off in there,” Roe said about the distress and confusion. “I flew a week later to Denver and it was like a military base.”

The USA Patriot Act was enacted by the U.S. Congress about one month after the Sept. 11 attacks at the request of then-President George W. Bush. The law gave new powers to the U.S. Department of Justice, the National Security Agency and other federal agencies on domestic and international surveillance of electronic communications.

It also removed legal barriers that had blocked law enforcement, intelligence and defense agencies from sharing information about potential terrorist threats and coordinating efforts to respond to them.

The new act, however, did raise concerns among civil liberties groups and other critics surrounding the data privacy rights of U.S. citizens. Concerns were compounded in 2013 when NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked information showing the agency was using the law to justify the bulk collection of data about millions of phone calls.

“I told the NSA director about collecting metadata (digital information catalogues of U.S. citizens) that American citizens are guaranteed rights,” Roe said. “If you want to monitor alleged terrorism, fine. But why in the world do you need my cell phone records?

“Some of this has changed. After 9/11 and the Patriot Act, you could be classified as ‘an enemy combatant’ and you gave up your rights. A lawyer for a federal agency used to be able to go to a federal judge and say ‘I want to follow so and so.’ The 9/11 attacks made things very tough on some citizens, but is changing.”

Roe’s stance against terrorism is strong, but he said he is working on legislation to further shore up personal liberties and due process.

“It’s almost impossible to stop the ‘lone wolves’ you’ve seen in San Bernadino and Orlando,” Roe added. “Will there be other attacks? Yes, because we’re a free nation.”

In 2013, state Rep. Micah Van Huss R-6th, introduced legislation that was approved in the General Assembly in reaction to what was perceived to be an infringement of individual rights. He sponsored a successful bill that requires state and local law enforcement obtain a warrant before using drones and locating and identifying cell phones.

Van Huss served with the Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq three times and once to Afghanistan.

In 2012, he reacted to a partner of the United Nations sending a Frenchman and Armenian to monitor Tennessee elections for human rights violations because the state requires photo identification. His legislation, which is now state law, bans such practices.

“Obviously, the war in Iraq was the biggest political decision, and that resulted in various federal laws,” Van Huss said this week. “I did also sponsor legislation that said government could not use drones to collect information. It infringed on people’s rights.”

Though he did not get a complete ban, the new legislation put a check on indiscriminate surveillance in Tennessee.

“I was at SeaTac (Seattle/Tacoma) airport waiting to get on a plane,” said Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge. “I’ll never forget people gathering around the TV. The Patriot Act created an unbelievable burden on the banks who were tasked with tracking the flow of money to terrorists and others and then reporting it to the feds.”

Eldridge said the Homeland Security Act also has changed a lot of things.

The Homeland Security Act was enacted in 2002 in reaction to the Sept. 11 attacks and subsequent mailings to government offices of anthrax spores. Legislation for the act was co-sponsored by 118 members of Congress and signed into law by President Bush.

This legislation created the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the largest federal government reorganization since the Department of Defense was created in 1947. The act established a secretary of homeland security, as well as various infrastructure, analysis and cyber security departments.

“We now have a Home Security Council (East Tennessee counties) that is funded by the federal government to provide training and equipment for disasters and emergencies,” he said. “The Patriot Act also has played a big part in laws relating to cutting funding that may be going to terrorist groups. Local law enforcement also does much more in this overall effort.

“We get grants because of the establishment of the act. We get federal grants for bullet-proof vests and tactical equipment. That was a direct result of 9/11. It also greatly increased security you see today at state, county and municipal offices and structures.”

