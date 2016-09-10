First responders ask citizens to honor heroes of 9/11 by staying safe

Their answers were an eye-opening illustration of the risky things people often do without thinking and of how a little extra vigilance, attentiveness and proactive communication can save lives.

“In tribute to the 344 firefighters who died that day in New York,” Captain Jason Powell with Johnson City Fire Department said, “the No. 1 thing people can do is be mindful of their fire detectors,” and “evacuate their homes, hotel, shopping mall or other buildings when they hear an alarm.”

“Rescue is always our priority and it also the most physically demanding and most risky thing we do,” Powell said.

“We have tried to spread the message to make sure people have working fire detectors in their homes, so when they don’t we have to go in and rescue someone.”

And again, referencing the first responders who were killed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Powell said, “If you think about what they were doing, they were trying to rescue someone. It was for the sake of people’s lives.”

Being “a vigilant citizen,” paying attention to the risks around you and proactively reporting those risks to the proper authorities can also save lives, Powell said.

“If we can fix something before it becomes an emergency, that’s always a big help to us. The more proactive we can be, the less cost and the less risk to our people.

“If they see something that’s a concern to them, a fire hazard, just being notified, we can follow up. They can call our non-emergency lines. We also have a 3-1-1 link on (the city of Johnson City) website,” where anyone can enter information on things that appear to present a fire risk. “Even (a call to 9-1-1) is acceptable.

“Whether it’s something they’re concerned about, a building that may be a fire hazard, trash that’s built up around a building, it’s good to go ahead and put those things in.

“Once it’s reported we can go ahead and direct that where it needs to go. And we provide follow up. We will send them an email to tell them something has been done.

“If they need help with a fire detector, they can check out the 311 link on our website or call our non-emergency number, 423-975-2340.”

Johnson City Police Lt. Scotty Carrier said, “The most important thing, in spirit of 9/11, is to report any suspicious behaviors, especially in your neighborhood.”

“You know your neighborhood. You know the people who belong there. You know the cars those people drive. If you see something that is out of sort or something that just doesn’t look right, please report that,” Carrier said.

“It doesn’t matter how small it may be. You never know. When something just doesn’t feel right, your instincts can be right.”

Carrier said the benefits of keeping an eye out for things out of line also applies on roadways.

“We have people who die on roadways every year because of impaired, distracted, speeding and reckless driving. We had nine fatalities last year. This year we’ve only had two.

“If you see something that indicates impairment, we encourage the community to call in on that.”

Carrier said driving up on the scene of an accident also requires special attention to the risk and obeying Tennessee’s “Move Over Law” is important.

Beyond that, he asked drivers to consider the added hazard created by everyone’s natural tendency to slow down to look and the newer phenomenon of drivers slowing down to take pictures with cell phones.

“Last week we had a wreck on one side of interstate between Gray and Eastern Star and cars on the other side were backed by people just looking. We were responding from Johnson City, trying to get there and it was completely backed up on both sides. It only takes a couple of cars to back everyone up.

“If we’re there on a scene we’re investigating, we don’t want them to do anything to cause another crash,” Carrier said.

“We want them to pay attention to what they are doing and be mindful of the circumstances they’re in, particularly on an interstate where the speed limit may be 75. Don’t create anything that can cause other problems.”

Powell said being conscientious when parking and mindful of access to buildings is a great help to the fire department and other emergency responders as well.

“The trucks we drive are big and they are hard to drive. If someone parks in a fire lane, or in front of a hydrant or they double park on the older streets, it makes it hard on us.

From the paramedics’ perspective, Powell said there are several things the average person can do to help, beginning with learning the signs of a heart attack and stroke.

“The No. 1 thing people can do to help is to learn the signs of heart attack. And if they have an opportunity, learn CPR.

“If they recognize the signs, even is the person is discouraging them from calling, go ahead and call us. The faster we get there, the faster we can get them to a hospital. The same for stroke. Learn the signs for stroke and help us get them to a hospital as quick as we can.”

Powell said that simple safety checks around the house can help reduce the single-largest volume of calls his department receives and also spare a lot of heartache for everyone.

“Most of the calls we get are for people who have fallen down and just need us to help get them up. And if they fall and break a hip, we know it isn’t going to be long before they are calling us for something much more serious.

“If you’ve got older folks you take care, think about fall prevention. Look around the house and make the house safe for them so they move around and not trip.

“Change out a slippery rug with a rug that’s not slippery. Make sure they have on good socks or good house shoes, or have a walker around.”

Carrier said, “We have a great community and it is our privilege to be able to serve them. We want our community to be safe and these are just tips to enhance the safety of our citizens.”

