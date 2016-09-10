Battle of Bristol sets stage for enormous tailgate

With ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting live from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 9 a.m., fans had plenty reason to wake up early.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr., made his unpopular pick for the game, most fans began filing back to their vehicles and campsites to begin the anticipated wait for the largest attended football game in American history.

A sea of orange, with a bit of maroon mixed in, filled the foothills surrounding BMS with thousands of fans tailgating.

A few steps into the Red Barn Campground, a man with a Volunteer jersey was already hyping up fans with a cardboard baby mask on.

The man underneath the mask, Scott Rogers, and friends arrived at the track at 5 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ve got a long exciting day (ahead of us). It’s suppose to be the biggest ballgame in history and we wanted to be here,” said Rogers, who’s from Kingsport.

“There’s some crazy stuff going on around here. When you think you’ve seen it all, there’s something else, I mean did you expect to see an (overgrown) baby?”

Rogers had a point. Around the corner were two unique robots on display for fans, each one representing the two teams playing later in the evening.

About a hundred campsites over, Jordan Johnson, Brian Dyer, Adam Stevens and Sterling Heaton were breaking in a new cornhole table. Johnson hand-painted it almost identically to scale the field at Neyland Stadium.

“It probably took me about five weeks to complete,” Johnson said.

Heaton said he was excited to come to a football game at Bristol, as it was his first trip to the racetrack.

“I like it man, I mean it’s a bigger stadium than Neyland. It will be fun,” Heaton said. “It’s going to be nuts.”

As kickoff neared, one local man took the opportunity of a lifetime.

Tom Montgomery gathered a priest, his best man and married Laura Lowe in Suite 403 approximately two hours prior to kickoff.

“It’s just something that a couple months ago that we started talking about. It’s basically a dream of ours. We’re huge Tennessee fans, and she’s just an amazing woman,” Montgomery said.

“So we just thought, an event like this, the biggest event in the history of Tennessee, why not?”

The pastor, Wayne Epperson of Highlands Fellowship, said he’d never conducted a ceremony at such an event.

With the field in the background, vows were said and, as the bride and groom kissed, the sound of “Rocky Top” filled the speakers as they walked out of the suite to an applause.

Not only was Saturday a night that Montgomery and Lowe will never forget, it will be a day that most Tri-Cities residents will always remember.

