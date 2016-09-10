27th annual Tree Street yard sale draws hundreds of bargain hunters

“They all just wander up and down (the street),” said Kay Scheurer, one of the dozen organizers of the communitywide yard sale.

Scheuer stayed busy as she dispensed change to customers and answered questions about the prices of several items.

“We have a houseware section, we have a technology section, linens, books and across the street we have books, toys, some furniture and a holiday section.”

But Scheurer wasn’t pocketing the money from selling knickknacks, clothing and other random items at another member’s home on West Maple Street.

Scheurer was among several others fundraising for the P.E.O. Higher Education for Women loan and scholarship fund.

“I always try to tell people when they buy something what it’s going toward,” Scheuer said.

Scheurer and Priscilla Ramsey, another seller raising funds for the organization, said the yard sale is more fun than work, despite preparations for the event lasting nearly a week.

“It’s more fun than anything. We meet people and we work all week to do this and then suddenly it’s Friday, we start selling and it’s just wonderful,” Ramsey said.

All the members of the P.E.O. Higher Education for Women chapter had been accumulating items for weeks to sell, and the items not sold are usually donated to the Salvation Army or Goodwill Industries afterward.

The yard sale has garnered as much as $5,000 to support the scholarships and loan fund.

“For those who grew hungry as noon neared, a food truck was conveniently located in a nearby resident’s yard.

A line stretched from the the Me & K’s Food Truck as staff dispensed tacos and cold drinks to a slew of buyers walking down West Maple Street.

Down the street from Scheurer and Ramsey’s yard sale were numerous other sellers.

Science Hill students Lily Geurin-Henley and Irene Vasquez worked diligently to raise funds for their high school drama and speech team, the Showstoppers.

“Lily Geurin-Henley lives here in the Tree Streets and wanted to take advantage of the Tree Streets yard sale to fund money for upcoming Showstopper projects and events,” Vasquez said. “It also gives you experience, not only as an entrepreneur, but just in general by getting along with people.”

