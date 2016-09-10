For Chief James Parrish, chief deputy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the attacks remain very much in his mind, especially since many of the suspected terrorists have not been brought to trial even 15 years after the event.

“Justice has been denied far to long to a lot of the families of the victims,” Parrish said. “We should demand justice for them.”

Parrish had a second career as a National Guardsmen who recently served several years on active duty. He worked in the Pentagon for the principal logistics officer of the Army, there he got to know several of the survivors of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

Parrish then commanded the Department of Defense’s elite counter-terror and counter-insurgency Criminal Investigation Task Force.

The task force included elite teams of agents from Criminal Investigation Command, Office of Special Investigations and Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The teams were supported by intelligence analysts, investigative attorneys and linguists.

“Together, they participated in the most significant terrorist investigation and terrorist trials in our nation’s history,” Parrish said.

The Task Force’s primary mission was to act as the main investigative arm of the Office of Military Commission’s chief prosecutor, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Martins. The force conducted investigations and assisted in the prosecution of al-Qaeda prisoners captured on the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq.

The force also contributed to the still-pending trial of Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four other detainees charged as co-conspirators in the 9/11 attack.

During his time in command of the investigative unit, Parrish has had the opportunity to understand the mentality and beliefs of those held at Guantanamo Bay.

To understand the motivation, Parrish referred to a video made by Osama bin Laden found in a Hamburg cell member’s computer.

“The duties of the religion are magnificent and difficult. ... Some of them are abominable,” bin Laden said in the video. “What do we want? What do we want? Don’t we want to please God? Don’t we want Paradise?”

He then quoted from the 4th Surah, Ayan 78, of the Quran, which he repeated three times in the speech: “Wherever you are, death will find you, Even in the looming tower.”

“Those ‘inspiring’ words reached into and resonated in the hearts of the 19 dedicated, determined men who attacked us on 9/11,” Parrish said. “Those words should remind us of a passion that all Americans share, a passion for the pursuit of justice for the heinous crimes committed against the nation on that day.

“They should remind us to continue to seek justice for the victims of the acts of terror committed against our nation on 9/11. That the families of the victims are dependent on our collective efforts for justice and closure. We should demand the justice that has been denied them for too long.

“These words should also remind us why we continue the fight. Why we fight. Please recall your emotions on 9/11. The righteous indignation that welled up within us as we watched the towers fall, as we watched the victims pulled from the rubble of the Pentagon and saw the smoke drift across that field in Pennsylvania.

“War came to us that day, a war declared upon our nation by an evil individual determined to start armageddon.”

After his close association with the prisoners held in Guantanamo, Parrish said he is convinced evil exists.

“Evil makes an impression on you the first time you confront it, the first time you experience it face to face,” Parrish said.

He described the experience of one of his organization’s agents, an NCIS agent. Parrish said the agent served the warrant on Khalid Sheik Mohammad, a warrant that charged him with planning the deaths of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.

As the agent read the charges in Arabic, he saw Mohammed transform in front of him, shaking bodily, hissing at him and damning him to hell.

“(The agent) reported that not only did he see evil that day, he felt its very presence,” Parrish said.

Parrish said the anniversary of 9/11 should remind Americans of their sacrifices. He said families in this area have lost loved ones, including Master Sgt. Jefferson Donnie Davis and Capt. Danny Graybeal. One of his task force agents, Joe Peters, was killed in Afghanistan.

“We should remember that the long war against al-Qaeda and ISIS is not over. The black banners fly across the Middle East, an Islamic caliphate, has been established, and daily, ISIS commits genocide against Christians and Shia Muslims.”

Although Parrish is now in civilian law enforcement, he said the sheriff’s office he now serves has many citizen soldiers, Marines and airmen within its ranks. One member, Army Lt. Chris Davis, in now deployed.

One of the department’s investigators, Myles Cook, recently joined the Marine Reserves and completed boot camp last week.

“We thank all of them and their families for their sacrifice,” Parrish said.