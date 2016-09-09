Pindzola: Legion Street Tweetsie Trail access a convenient connection

“People like convenience and having the convenience of not having to cross Legion twice is the most direct connection,” Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said. “And it opens up a sufficient amount of parking.”

The previous layout had Tweetsie Trail-bound people near the downtown area coming east on the East State of Franklin Road sidewalk trail to cross Legion Street for a half-mile and then cross back over at the Alabama Street trailhead entrance. With this new section of trail on the west side of Legion Street, access to the Tweetsie is easier with two less road crossings.

Also, it opens up many more parking spots at the East State of Franklin and Legion intersection. Pindzola estimates parking to be north of 100 spaces, which comes in handy, as the Tweetsie Trail’s approximately 25-car lot often fills.

Pindzola said when his crews wrap up this project in the coming weeks, they’ll also put a crosswalk in over that same intersection.

“Into next week, we'll close out the balance of the concrete work,” he said. Following that will be the paving portion.

Completion of this will give recreational types access to the Tannery Knob Bike Park, which will be located nearby when built. This is part of Pindzola’s grand 25-mile State of Franklin Loop Trail that goes out to the Watauga River and connects many Johnson City-area neighborhoods.

In putting in a curb for the affected portion of Legion Street and pouring a concrete driveway for one of the businesses that falls along the way, Pindzola said his crews are moving as quickly as they can. None of the underground utilities presented any surprises.

“It went pretty much to plan,” he said. “We're not a huge construction company, and people forget that, so we are trying to wrap things up as well as we can. But no, we didn't run into anything we didn’t expect.”

As presented to the City Commission, the project will cost about $100,000, which includes overlay and those crosswalks at the intersections to connect to the Tannery Knob Bike Park. The crosswalks will have a similar pattern stamp that’s been used around the football fields at Liberty Bell Middle School.

“They’re holding up well and are pretty cost-prohibitive for us,” Pindzola said.

