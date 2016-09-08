Engle to serve second term as chairman of Unicoi County School Board; Willis appointed vice chairman

Board member Steve Willis was appointed vice chairman of the board and Glenn Fisher was appointed to serve as the board’s athletic council representative.

Each of the board’s officers were appointed by unanimous votes in the first order of business addressed by the school board since its realignment in the Aug. 4 county election.

The votes were also the first to be cast by the board’s newest members, Fisher and Steve Scott, who bested former board members Lisa White and Ruth Gaines in the August election.

Thursday’s annual reorganizational meeting of the board also included the adoption a new Guiding Tenets and Strategies Plan for the school system.

Director of Schools John English said the plan places the school system’s focus on three key areas of improvement — early literacy for preschoolers, professional learning for teachers and college and career ratings for high school juniors and seniors.

“Everything we do as a school system for years to come will be guided by these tenets,” English said in his recommendation for the plan’s approval.

The plan was also approved by a unanimous vote of the newly aligned school board.

