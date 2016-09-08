Elizabethton City Council

The council also approved a new interlocal agreement between the Johnson City Fire Department and the Elizabethton Fire Department to provide automatic aid in areas such as Milligan College and Martindale Estates.

The council received a petition that contained 1,674 signatures citing the need to keep the Appalachian League team in Elizabethton. The Twins have had a rookie-level team in Elizabethton since 1974.

The Minnesota team notified the council several months ago that the city-owned Joe O’Brien Field required extensive upgrades, starting with the home team’s locker room. The council has not reached a decision on the upgrades. The cost of the upgrades could be as high as $2 million.

There have been concerns in the community that the Twins may leave Elizabethton if a commitment to upgrade the stadium is not made soon.

The petition was signed by both city residents and other Elizabethton Twins fans. Debbie Alexander presented the petition to the council. Her grandfather was Joe O’Brien, who was instrumental in getting the Twins to place a team in Elizabethton.

Other citizens spoke about the value of the team to the community.

“The team is a wonderful thing for Elizavethton,” citizen Mike Simerly said. He urged the council to look at all possible ways of funding the team, such as selling advertising in the stadium and seeking donations and grants.

Elizabethton Twins President Harold Mains also spoke of the need to keep the Twins in Elizabethton, and said the team attracts fans from children to people over 90 years old.

The council took no action on the matter Thursday.

The resolution creating the interlocal agreement with the Johnson City Fire Department passed unanimously after Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told the council “they are going to help us and we are going to help them.”

The two cities already have a mutual aid agreement, but the new interlocal agreement will mean that 911 will automatically dispatch elements from both departments to sections of the Milligan Highway and to Milligan College, which are inside Elizabethton.

It will also automatically dispatch units from both departments to sections of the Milligan Highway and Martindale Estates, which are inside Johnson City.

Carrier said insurance ratings for Elizabethton homeowners may improve because the agreement will allow his fire department to count a Johnson City ladder truck as part of its assets. He said one of Elizabethton’s pumpers will be helpful to the Johnson City Fire Department in Martindale.

Carrier said the cooperation between fire departments is a national trend, because no department has enough resources for all contingencies.