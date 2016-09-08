Johnson City police community roundtable plans October event at Founder's Park

About a dozen community members and police officers, including Chief Mark Sirois, discussed several topics, including organizing an Oct. 16 event at Founders Park to grow participation of the group.

“It is an opportunity for us, and by us I mean the community roundtable, to move beyond our group, our discussions and what we’ve done. ... It will give us the chance to move to a larger event and start building those relationships between police and the community,” Sirois said.

“(The event) will allow us to get to know each other and build that mutual trust and respect that needs to be a part of interaction with local law enforcement. You need to know them as people, as humans. The same applies with (us). You need to know that you’ll be treated fairly by us.”

While details of the event are still being discussed, organizers are hoping to include giveaways, food trucks and a flag football game.

Dr. Michelle Byrd, assistant dean of students at East Tennessee State University, pitched the idea of inviting some ETSU basketball and football players to the event to generate more interest.

The police department’s community roundtable began almost two years ago between Sirois and several leaders in the community, including resident Al Walker.

Walker made a suggestion during the meeting about growing the roundtable’s presence online. He specifically mentioned publishing bits of information related to law enforcement to the city’s website.

“I just want this thing to spread. I really do cause there is so much evil and violence spread upon the nation, but I really believe we can turn this thing around by spreading good,” Walker said.

Grant Madison, 24, began participating in the roundtable discussion soon after the Philando Castile and Alton Sterling police shootings in July. Castile was shot in his car by police in St. Paul, Minn., and Sterling was shot by a Louisiana police officer outside of a convenience store.

“I just wanted to do something about it and I didn’t know what to do, but I had some ideas of what I could do,” Madison said.

Madison’s uncle soon put him in touch with a city employee, who invited Madison to the community roundtable.

“I just wanted to find a common ground with police officers, as a young black male especially,” Madison said.

Since attending the meetings and sharing his feelings, Madison’s relationship with the Johnson City Police Department has flourished.

“My thought process is that since we do have a good foundation here, let’s build on that and hopefully be some type of example for other places,” Madison said.

The next community roundtable meeting will be held Sept. 27 at the Memorial Park Community Center.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP