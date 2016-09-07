Several 9/11 remembrance events set in region

Commemorative blood drives will rally donors throughout the region through Sept. 12. This Friday, Marsh Regional Blood Center is holding the 11th Annual Patriot Day Blood Drive at Bass Pro Shops located in the Pinnacle in Bristol from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Donors will be able to cast their names to win VIP tickets to the Battle at Bristol on Saturday.

In addition to the one winner of VIP Battle at Bristol tickets, the first 100 donors at this drive will receive a goody bag with BMS items, free food certificates and special offers from area vendors. All donors will receive a limited edition “Never Forget” T-shirt, while supplies last.

Marsh serves 16 hospitals and 4 cancer centers located throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and holds mobile drives in Washington County on a regular basis.

The annual 9/11 Battle of the Badges blood drive for the American Red Cross started on Tuesday in Jonesborough and will be followed by several other opportunities for blood donors through Sept. 12 in honor of local first responders:

• Thursday, Sept. 8, from noon-5:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.

• Friday, Sept. 9, from noon-5 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Erwin at 307 S. Main Ave.

• Monday, Sept. 12, from 1:30-6 p.m. at Elizabethton’s Oak Street Baptist Church, 804 Oak St.

In order to safely give blood, you must meet the following basic donor eligibility requirements. Prospective donors must:

• Eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of your donation.

• Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Be at least 17 years old. Individuals who are 17 years old must provide written parental consent when donating on a mobile blood drive.

• Be generally healthy. You should not have a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters within three days of your donation.

• If you don’t feel well, you should not give.

Olive Garden restaurants will send volunteer teams from 800 restaurants across the country to deliver and serve special lunches to first response agencies for their service to the communities.

Lunch delivery times and locations will vary by restaurant – for local details, contact your local Olive Garden restaurant manager.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a Remembrance Motorcycle Rally to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will get underway at 2 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton. The ceremony will include a drum and fife corps performance and remarks from special guests.

Following the ceremony, the rally’s participants will leave the funeral for a ride from Elizabethton through Erwin to Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services in Johnson City and on to Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. The rally will end with a closing ceremony at Oak Hill.

The ride registration is free, and all riders will receive a free commemorative patch. More information about the rally may be obtained by calling Laura Graham at Tetrick of Johnson City at 423-610-7171.

The 2016 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Climb is a way to honor and remember the Official Fire Department City of New York firefighters who died in the terror attacks 15 years ago.

The climb will begin at 9:30 a.m. and stretch until noon at the Holston Valley Medical Center Parking Garage, 200 block of Cassell Drive, in Kingsport. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

