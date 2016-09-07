Matheson Property leads to questions on local, regional priorities

But the board of directors of Carter County Tomorrow are asking whether money will be available for local economic development that does not have a regional priority.

The directors raised that question during a board meeting Wednesday. After noting that local governments will no longer fund Carter County Tomorrow, there was a discussion on whether or not to spend any of the $95,000 the organization has in cash reserves to help fund high-priority local projects.

Much of those reserves will have to be spent on projects the board has already committed to, including repairing the roof on one of the two buildings of the county-owned Workforce Development Complex and on the installation of an elevator in the building to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Director Jon Hartman, who is also planning director for Elizabethton, said the highest local priority is the Matheson Property on U.S. Highway 19E on East Side in Elizabethton.

Hartman said the building and grounds represent the only property that can be offered in the short term for a company wishing to locate operations in Carter County.

The property was the site of aluminum extrusion operations for decades before Alcoa closed it. As part of marketing the building and property to a prospective client, Carter County Tomorrow recently spent $3,800 on an environmental site assessment by the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig.

The report recommended the next level of environmental assessment should be done. The board estimated the cost of such a study at perhaps $20,000.

Because the property is in private hands, Hartman said the city and county could not invest in improvements to the building but could assist in helping the Mathesons with the environmental assessment. The board authorized the expenditure of up to $5,000 for the study.

Several directors said the Mathesons’ property is a good example of why the city and county should continue to fund local economic development rather than strictly regional development.

The property is the highest of priorities for Carter County development, but would be a low priority from a regional viewpoint.