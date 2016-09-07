Johnson City to kick off Battle of Birstol pregame party with Bootleg Bash concert

Music begins at 6:15 on Thursday night with Johnson City-based band These Are the Angles and Kingsport’s The Comet Conductors taking the stage at 7. Headliners and nationally recognized Americana band The Black Lillies will step up to the mic for a dynamic live show to close.

Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler said that while The Black Lillies originated in Knoxville, their tour dates take them across the nation, so an East Tennessee show is a rare treat for fans.

“We're really excited about having them at the Bootleg Bash,” she said.

After Bristol Motor Speedway reached out to local visitors centers to make this weekend a big one for the area, Cantler said she jumped on the opportunity to do something big and to showcase the town Johnson City is constantly evolving to be, and a concert in Founders Park complete with local eats was the right way to go.

In addition, the Economic Development Council will be hosting a handful of college juniors and seniors from surrounding colleges like Clemson and Tennessee Tech to help give them a taste of what it’s like to live in the region.

“It's a great opportunity for us to put our best foot forward and show people all there is going on in JC and how it's a great to place to make a living and live,” she said.

As for the concert, Cantler said the event will be family-friendly and guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of fun, food and music. Food trucks will set up at the Gridiron Grub area of the park and vendors will be selling University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech merchandise.

In addition to tying into a busy football weekend for the area, Cantler said the event was planned with the entire community in mind in addition to the influx of football fans in the area.

“There are probably people in the area as well that probably aren't going to the football game and this is a way to be a part of all the hype along with those that are coming in from out of town to showcase Johnson City,” she said.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.