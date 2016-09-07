JCHA to begin rebuilding city's eight public housing developments

JCHA Executive Director Richard McClain said the project is the first renewal of public housing in the city in more than three decades and is something that is much needed and long overdue.

According to McClain, the project is part of a conversion plan being implemented by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to replace public housing developments nationwide with privately owned Section 8 subsidized apartments.

Made possible by a $11 million tax credit financing plan available through the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency, the project is a first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee.

McClain said a similar conversion is underway in Knoxville and several have been completed in Georgia, North Carolina and in other parts of the country.

For Housing Authority tenants, who will be moved to other JCHA developments during the demolition of their current units and construction of their new apartments, the rent will remain the same and will continue to be based on the 30 percent of income formula currently in place.

Water, sewer and garbage pickup also will continue to be included in the their rent but, for the first time, JCHA tenants will be paying their entire monthly electric bills. McLane said the good news on utilities is that the new apartments are being built to the state’s “green standard” of energy efficiency so power bills should be extremely low.

The apartments also will be furnished with energy efficient appliances, including washers, dryers, garbage disposals and microwave ovens never before furnished to JCHA residents.

“The units will be much larger than the ones we have today,” McClain said.

McClain said the conversion will allow JCHA residents to take their Section 8 housing vouchers with them to any public or privately owned Section 8 rental property anywhere in the country.

For the Housing Authority, McClain said, JCHA will remain a quasi-government, nonprofit organization governed by an appointed board of directors representing the city, the Housing Authority and its tenants.

The difference, he said, will be that the THDA Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding program will allow JCHA to take ownership of its properties for the first time and to have all the capital financing options available to private landlords.

“It will allow us to get loans or whatever kind of funding is needed to make updates and keep our property at the level its needs to be. And we won’t get behind as we have over the years under restricted government financing,” McClain said.

Considering the myriad of benefits, McClain said the conversion is a historic step forward for the Housing Authority, its tenants and affordable housing in Johnson City.

“We’re excited to be a part of the renewal of public housing in Johnson City that’s been much needed for a long time. There’s a lot of work ahead for us but we’re excited to see it kicked off and running,” he said.

City Manager Pete Peterson noted most public housing in Johnson City is now 50 to 60 years old and commended the Housing Authority and other partners in the project for the several years of planning that have already been invested in the conversion. “There are thousands of people who will get to see a dream come true because of this housing,” Peterson said.

He said the plan also holds the possibility of a future land swap along King Creek in the Carver Housing Development that would allow the city to improve stormwater detention and alleviate flooding that occurs regularly in that area. “There are going to be some benefits to this beyond housing,” Peterson said.

THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said the agency has made facilitating funding and other resources for more affordable in East Tennessee a priority.

"What excites me is the fact this is the largest undertaking the Johnson City Housing Authority has had in over 30 years, and it's going to make an enormous difference in the neighborhoods where public housing is located,” Perrey said.

McClain said the Dunbar project will begin in January with the relocation of the development’s 25 residents. Demolition is expected to take place in the spring. Construction of the new 100-apartment complex is expected to begin next summer and to be completed in the summer of 2018.

The project also includes the construction of a new 5,000-square-foot community building with space for a Head Start preschool program.

The $13 million project will be followed by demolition, construction and remodeling projects at JCHA’s Fairview, Keystone, Memorial Park, Pinecrest, Carver and Parkway developments to continue in phases through 2025.

All total, the Housing Authority plans to demolish and replace 450 housing units and remodel 302 units.

