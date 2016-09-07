Hunger Action Day puts focus on local need

And today, the mayors of each of the Tri-Cities will join in a National Hunger Day effort by attending lunch at their communities’ Salvation Army kitchens and following the governor’s lead on behalf of the more than 75,000 Northeast Tennessee residents at perpetual risk of malnutrition.

The focus of this year’s month-long national hunger-awareness campaign is the impact of hunger on the health of individuals and subsequently the health of society as a whole.

In keeping with that focus, our regional Second Harvest Food Bank is stepping forward today to ask that everyone consider “how it must feel to live with an empty stomach,” and how hunger “puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.”

In the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee 75,860 people struggle with hunger on a regular basis and at times do not know where they’ll find their next meal.

The number includes seniors on limited incomes who face the difficult choice between food and medicine. And even more alarming, the number includes one in five Northeast Tennessee children who may not have had enough to eat.

“It’s important that the people we serve have access to enough healthy food to reach their full potential, especially our children who cannot grow, succeed or learn on an empty stomach,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of the regional food bank.

Chafin said the food bank is doing a lot to distribute nutritious foods to those at risk, and this year has increased its distribution of fresh produce by about 30 percent.

In addition to sourcing food for 200 community pantries and feeding agencies in the eight-county area, Second Harvest administers a number of direct food distribution programs that target the specific needs of at-risk individuals, families and children in the region.

The programs include Second Harvest’s Mobile Food Bank outreach to rural communities without access to a local pantry, the food backpack distribution program at work at every school in the region, support for school pantries, congregate feeding sites available to seniors and adults throughout the year and summer feeding sites for children at greater risk of malnutrition without the free and reduced-price meals they receive when school is in session.

Diana Aviv, CEO of the Feeding America network of food banks across the country, said nearly half of households served by the network include someone that is in either fair or poor health.

In the many days she has spent on the road, traveling the country to visit food banks, pantries and direct feeding sites, Aviv said she has “seen first-hand the anguish that food insecurity and hunger can cause.

“It is always heartbreaking to meet a mother or father who fears that they will not be able to feed their children. They know that their children cannot reach their full potential if they don’t have enough to eat.

“With the combined effort of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks and hunger advocates across the country, the goal of this campaign is to raise awareness about hunger and inspire Americans to get involved. ... We all have a role to play in getting food to our neighbors in need.”

Aviv’s National Hunger Action Month call is for everyone to “advocate, educate, volunteer and donate” to help end hunger in America.

Locally, our Second Harvest Food Bank is suggesting a couple of ways for everyone to help spread that message during today’s Hunger Action Day.

Ask yourself what you could not do if you did not have adequate nutrition. Write your answers on an empty paper plate. And if you are engaged in social media, snap a photo of you and your plate and post it with the hashtags #HungerActionMonth and #2ndHarvestNETN.

Add the photo to the hunger awareness conversation underway at @FeedingAmerica. And enhance your social media profile photos with frames or filters in orange, the color of the National Hunger Action campaign.

And just for today, wear orange to signify you are aware of the plight of more than 75,000 of your neighbors and are willing to share that awareness with others who simply may not know that:

• Second Harvest Food Bank has been at the forefront of the battle against local hunger since 1986 and is the only food bank serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

• The food bank’s mission is to feed the hungry by securing and distributing food and engaging the community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education.

• The food bank’s partner agencies serve more than 43,000 individuals per month.

• Approximately 10.5 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 8.75 million meals, was distributed by the food bank and its partner agencies during fiscal 2016.

Second Harvest encourages the community to get involved in the local fight against hunger by making a monetary donation, volunteering, conducting a food drive or creating a new local pantry or feeding site.

Assistance with all the above and more information about local hunger and the work of Second Harvest is available online at www.netfoodbank.org or by calling Second Harvest at 423-279-0430.

Donations to Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee may be made at the website on by mail to the food bank at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.

