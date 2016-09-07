City will lose money in new Redflex deal

Redflex offered the city an equal share of revenue last year in a renegotiated deal if the city placed at least two Redflex speed enforcement cameras in school zones within 18 months.

With the Sept. 30 deadline looming, the Johnson City Commission voted that move down, meaning a 70/30 split will be reinstated.

With only four of five commissioners on hand at the Aug. 18 meeting, a 2-2 tie killed movement on the school zone cameras. Vice Mayor David Tomita and Commissioner Jeff Banyas voted against the move. Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin and Jenny Brock voted to place the cameras.

Tomita and Banyas were not particularly charmed with the idea, and both cited state laws they were uncomfortable with, as well as the fact there were no year-to-year citation numbers for the three zones.

An even split gives both the company and city about $121,000 a year; the 70/30 split gives Redflex about $170,000 a year.

“We advocated for placement of speed cameras at three school zones following results from an independent study,” Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said Wednesday. “If we had automated enforcement at the locations it would free up officers to do other types of enforcement.”

The study by CDM Smith came back to the Johnson City Police Department with recommendations the cameras be placed at Ashley Academy on Knob Creek Road, Mountain View Elementary School on King Springs Road and North Side Elementary on North Roan Street.

The Tennessee General Assembly last year outlawed the speed cameras at all locations except school zones.

Former Mayor Jane Myron signed the original five-year contract in November 2009, which implemented a 70/30 split, with the company receiving the lion’s share. The red light cameras were activated in succession beginning in March 2010, with an intent to reduce vehicle collisions at six of the city’s busiest intersections.

From the time the first camera went up through nearly the middle of last year, the overall number of crashes at the six intersections where red-light cameras are installed increased.

Although the numbers had not moved drastically one way or the other, Sirois has consistently pushed to keep the cameras in place, saying they have made motorists more aware when at or approaching intersections.

“The goal was never to make money,” Sirois said. “We hoped people would begin to voluntarily be more aware and use more caution at the intersections. To me, they remain a valuable resource.”

Sirois said 40,000 citations have been issued for violations at the six intersections from the time they first went online through the end of 2015.

The renegotiated three-year contract extension went into effect in April 2015, as did the equal sharing of revenue. Commissioners voted 3-2 in May 2015 — a month after the extension had automatically kicked in — to continue the agreement. The original contract actually expired on Nov. 12.

Van Brocklin, who was then mayor, Banyas and Brock voted to extend the agreement; then-Vice Mayor Clayton Stout and Tomita simply did not agree there was enough weight behind the move to benefit the city.

The amended agreement did not mandate more red-light traffic cameras, though — thanks in large part to state legislation opposing the cameras — revenues for both parties had dropped dramatically.

Stout asked other commissioners prior to that vote if they didn’t feel that “it’s kind of generous” for the company to be offering a 50/50 split. Stout said he had “no level of comfort” with the company and did not want to renew the contract.

The extended contract ends March 31, 2018.

