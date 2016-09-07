Happenings in your community

AT&T will conduct its annual employee yard sale to benefit the United Way of Washington County on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AT&T employees and their family and friends may participate by renting sale spaces in the AT&T Call Center parking lot for a $15 donation to the United Way of Washington County.

Sale participants keep all the money from whatever they sell. Sales of fireworks, firearms, knives and other weapons are prohibited at the sale.

The call center is located at 2612 N. Roan St. For more information or to reserve a two-parking-space yard sale slot, contact Chris Rountree at 423-953-6178, 423-737-4410 or chris.rountree@att.com.

Center offering Tailgate Treats

Mountain States Health Alliance’s Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will be celebrating the Battle at Bristol college football game by hosting a free drop-in Tailgate Treats event on Friday from 2-6 p.m.

The HRC will offer bite-sized tailgate treats as well as education and recipes on healthful versions of traditional tailgate snacks. For more information, call 423-915-5200.

Lynn cancels Rhythm & Roots performance

Headliner Loretta Lynn has canceled her performance at the upcoming Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, festival organizers said Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Lynn, she is "at home recuperating from a recent fall that left her unable to perform on Labor Day weekend at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Although her injuries are not serious, she will be undergoing minor surgery and Loretta's doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she's made a full recovery."

The artist has cancelled several other shows on her tour. Organizers are currently working to book another major artist to perform at the festival, set for Sept. 16-18.

For questions, call 423-573-1927.