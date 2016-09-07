Historic Flourville Mill auctioned to local developer

Gary Baker, a local developer and owner of GBW Construction, won the property on a $20,000 bid during Saturday’s auction of the estate.

“The mill still had most of the components intact as far as the grind stones,” said Joe Wilson, auctioneer with The Brokers Realty & Auction Company.

Wilson said the mill wheel, which is approximately 30 feet in height, is also standing on the property.

“The old mill has old wormy chestnut (wood) in it and old planks that probably 16 inches wide, something you can’t even find in today’s market. It’s just packed full of collectibles,” Wilson added.

Among the items listed inside the building include: Vintage hub caps, vintage bicycles, antique cologne bottles, wood crates, chain hoists and tools were included with the property during the auction.

Owners Sam and Donny Martin made the decision to sell the property soon after their father, Raphael, died five years ago.

“We just wanted to get the estate settled up and this was the best way to do it,” Sam Martin said.

“We’ve had it for five years, paying taxes on it, mowing it, and it was just getting aggravating, so we decided to sell it.”

Donny and Sam’s father and grandfather together bought the Flourville Mill in 1949. Sometime in the 1960s, Raphael Martin built a two-bedroom addition onto the mill.

Sam Martin said he still remembers his father working in the mill when he was a young boy.

“He had a welding shop and just did all kinds of work in there,” Sam Martin said. “I helped him and we did pretty good business. He made decent money. He ran the mill for a long time up until 1960, I believe, and then the big people came in and kind of put him out of business.”

According to property records, John Bowman bought property in the Boones Creek area in 1799, and soon after began construction on the Flourville Mill. It was erected in three phases. The first stage was completed sometime between 1890 and 1894. The second phase was added in the 1930s and the third stage was finished in the 1940s.

During the late 1880s, historical records show Tennessee’s flour milling industry ranking above all other industrial enterprises in the state, both in the amount of capital invested and in the value of its products.

Washington County was home to 52 first-class mills in 1874, according to a book published by the Tennessee Bureau of Agriculture.

Baker said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for the Flourville Mill.

“No, really I don’t (have any immediate plans for it),” he said. “It will have to go through an evaluation period. I don’t know structurally what we’re up against.

“I’m going to meet with some of the different agencies ... It’s really hard to know until I know what’s allowable through the county.”

Baker is also a co-owner of the old Betty Gay building in downtown Johnson City, and his son, Joe Baker, owns two former downtown Johnson City railroad depots, one now houses Yee-Haw Brewing Company and the other Tupelo Honey Cafe.

The Bakers are currently leading the old Faircloth Chevrolet building renovation project. A Wild Wing Cafe and music venue is slated to open sometime this fall inside the location on 71 Wilson Avenue.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP