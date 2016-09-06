Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip draws many bikers and walkers

It may have reached a peak, so far, this past weekend with the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip, sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Beautiful weather Saturday and an opportunity for trail users to complete a trip to earn treasure led to a busy day on the trail.

“We had a great time and had a really good turnout,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains.

The goal of the treasure trip was to have each user’s “passport” stamped at each of the five stations along the trail from Sycamore Shoals to downtown Elizabethton.

Those who received all five stamps were invited to attend the Tweetsie Trail Family Celebration held Saturday night at the Covered Bridge Park.

In addition to a drawing for prizes, the crowd enjoyed good food and live music from three bands: Railroad Angels, Retroville and The Fugitives.