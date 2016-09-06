Peterson's evaluation includes accolades, instructions

His tasks are many, and he is compensated relatively well. He develops Johnson City’s business plan, maintains effective employee relations, sets and oversees departmental goals and strategies and endures his necessary legislative shuffles to Nashville.

But in the end, he is a city employee — an employee who at last week’s City Commission meeting received an overall 3.4 average rating on a 5-point scale in a 45-page evaluation. The five elected commissioners who authored that annual evaluation also are his supervisors.

Peterson began the year making $138,016. He received a 1 percent cost-of-living raise when the budget was approved, raising his salary to $139,397. Commissioners approved a 2 percent merit increase in the evaluation, which brings his current annual salary to $142,185.

Peterson first worked with the city’s building department in 1991. He was promoted to assistant city manager in 1995 and interim city manager in 2004. He was hired as city manager in December 2005.

He was not available for comment Tuesday.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Clayton Stout read aloud a summary, which included lots of positives under Peterson’s leadership, including the first-ever top ISO fire department rating, balancing the budget, infrastructure and downtown improvements, departmental upgrades and more.

Stout commended Peterson for the city’s budget surplus, but he also hit on some other points on which city commissioners were in agreement.

“The commission would like to see you move your efforts away from day-to-day operational detail to greater strategic leadership,” Stout said. “This may require reorganizing your management structure. Additionally, the commission will continue to challenge you in the maintenance in all city and school facilities.

“The deteriorated condition of the Langston (Langston-Biddle Maintenance Building) property has been a disappointment to not only us, but to the community at large. We must be more diligent in holding departments accountable for caring for the peoples’ resources.”

Stout also said city commissioners are aware that objectives for this fiscal year are only now being set, though the budget process has concluded.

“We will give you an opportunity to develop plans on how you will accomplish each objective and then present to the commission for additional input or funding decisions,” he said. “We would like to have your plan on your approach to these objectives to us by Sept. 30.”

Peterson’s competency in 10 categories was scored for strengths and weaknesses. His highest average rating, a 4.1, was awarded for “Implementing City Commission Policies/Procedures.”

Strengths include support of policy decisions and respecting the City Commission’s policy-making authority. Improvement is needed in establishing defined timelines for policy reviews and revisions, according to the evaluation.

As scored by commissioners, Peterson received a low rating of 2.8 in this category by Vice Mayor David Tomita and a high rating of 5 by Commissioner Jenny Brock.

Peterson’s lowest average rating was a 2.8 for “Ability to Manage.” Commissioners lauded his understanding of employee relations and preparedness prior to giving instruction.

However, they agreed he needed to better delegate authority to subordinates, improve strategic leadership and maintain better control of the overall municipal organization.

Again, Tomita gave the lowest rating of 2.2 in this category. Brock awarded the highest of all commissioners at 3.2.

Tomita’s 2.2 for “Ability to Manage” was the lowest score for Peterson in any category by all commissioners. Brock’s high score of 5 for “Implementing City Commission Policies/Procedures” was the overall highest score given in any category.

Tomita awarded the lowest scores in nine of the 10 categories among the five commissioners. Commissioner Jeff Banyas gave Peterson a 2.6 in the “Ability to Make Decisions” category, just below Tomita’s 2.7.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.