Meet Paw, the hardest working rooster in Johnson City - PHOTOS/VIDEO

Meet Paw, the hardest working rooster in Johnson City.

His origins are a mystery, but well before the sun comes up, Paw comes over from a nearby neighborhood to strut his stuff in front of the two businesses. He often greets customers and checks in on the happenings in the laundromat.

“He comes in here every day,” said one of the attendants of the Wash-A-Rama.

But patrolling the store, parking lots and laundromat isn’t the only thing Paw does. He’s a natural alarm clock for the neighborhood, doing that thing that roosters do each morning.

If you live within a several-block radius of Paw’s work zone, he helps make sure everyone in the neighborhood is awake, crowing to celebrate the arrival of each day.

The other employees of the convenience store said Paw’s crowing has sometimes annoyed passersby and customers, but he’s generally known to put smiles on the faces of the people he encounters. It’s not uncommon that a pile of people collect around Paw, snapping photos or throwing him snacks.

According to his co-workers, Paw tends to show up to work in the mornings, but is seen less frequently in the afternoons and evenings.

