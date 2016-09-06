JCPD invites public to community roundtable meeting

On Thursday, the police department is inviting the public to a community roundtable discussion at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

The meetings began about two years ago between Chief Mark Sirois, Lt. Scotty Carrier, retired Navy Captain Bill Coleman and several other members of the community.

“About two years ago, (Bill Coleman) approached Chief (Sirois) and said, ‘we need to talk about some things. We have such a great relationship here in the community, we need to be proactive and make sure it stays that way,’ ” said Keisha Shoun, public information specialist for the city of Johnson City.

“He said, ‘The police here have a great presence in our community. We have a great relationship, so let’s do some things to make we maintain that to where we don’t get to a bad spot.’ ”

That conversation initiated the first roundtable meeting, and police officers and community members have been meeting on a monthly basis for informal conversation ever since.

“We just kind of got together and talked, and that’s why we called it the roundtable because that’s what we wanted to do,” said Shoun, who’s participated in the meetings since the community roundtable began.

While the meeting is open to anyone, Shoun said one of the main goals was to reach teenagers and young people.

“We knew that we wanted to reach young people because we knew that young people were not as informed on certain things, one being encounters with police,” Shoun said.

“Like how do we reach these kids and make them feel comfortable with our officers? Let them see our officers as people. Kind of give them a little overview of what we do here and what goes on.”

Soon, those community leaders already attending began inviting young adults and teenagers to join the conversation.

Shoun said the youth were invited to tour the police department and training center, where they participated in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstration and used the Firearms Training Simulator.

The most recent activities meeting was Aug. 6’s “Rally at the Rotary.”

“I think we had probably 35 to 40 teenagers from all around the Tri-Cities. Some were college students, some were high school students and officers. We played football, we had a DJ. They were dancing and we had food. They got to solve a fictional crime,” said the city’s Becky Haas, who’s also an active member in the discussions.

“The kids actually planned it.”

But the meeting’s ultimate intention is to open dialogue and raise comfort levels between the community and the Johnson City Police Department.

“We’ve only done these couple events. But we’ve done a lot of talking, and that’s served such a huge purpose already,” Shoun said.

Haas said future goals for the meeting includes engaging East Tennessee State University students on campus.

Anyone is invited to join Thursday’s discussion, which begins at 6 p.m.

