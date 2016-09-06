Citizen seeks to donate land to Carter County

Bob Sluder appeared before the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday evening to discuss a small parcel that stands in the front of a 62-lot holding.

Sluder said he is making the offer to the county without any restrictions the property can be used for, as long as it does not reduce the property value of his other holdings behind it.

Members of the committee discussed some of the ways the property could be used, including establishing another station for the Carter County Rescue Squad or a substation for a volunteer fire department.

Another idea was for the Rescue Squad to use it to establish a base for its water rescue teams. Sluder’s property is close to Mallard Cove Marina for access to Watauga Lake. It is also close to some of the waterfalls where the squad has had to evacuate people who have been injured.

Another suggestion from the committee was to establish a small community park.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the Carter County Jail could provide inmates to maintain the grass and keep up the property if the county did agree to take Sluder’s offer.

There is an old house and other structures that would have to be removed.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend the County Commission accept Sluder’s offer.

In other matters, the committee, sitting as the Health and Welfare Committee, discussed possible penalties for people who toss cigarette butts out of their cars. Lunceford said there is already a law against littering. He also said someone has to be observed littering in order to be charged.

The committee voted 4-3 for the possible penalty on cigarette butts, not enough to pass.