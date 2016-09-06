Century bike ride and farm to table lunch to raise awareness for Unicoi's Mountain Harvest Kitchen

Coordinated by RunCorps and made possible by the support of Unicoi County farmers and sponsors including The Bike Shop, Yee Haw Brewing, Dancing Donkey Racing and Farm House Gallery and Gardens, the event will offer bicycling enthusiasts their choice of two leisurely, untimed, 100-kilometer or 50-kilometer courses through some of the prettiest countryside the area has to offer.

Both rides will start and end and lunch will be served at the future Mountain Harvest Kitchen, located just off Exit 32 of Interstate 26 at 106 Unicoi Village Place, and both will include some small climbs along the way.

The century ride will follow Unicoi Drive from Unicoi, Erwin and the Old Ashville Highway to Flag Pond and back to Unicoi, then continue along Highway 107 through Limestone Cove and on to Carter County for a loop around Highway19E and Simerly Creek, Gap Creek, Rittertown, Dry Creek and Sciota roads.

The half-century ride will eliminate the long haul to Flag Pond in favor of the scenic loop through Limestone Cove and Carter County.

All participants will receive fresh, locally grown snacks and water at farm-sponsored support stations along the way, an event T-shirt, entry into a door- prize drawing and, best of all, a ride-ending farm-to-table lunch featuring the best products Unicoi County farmers have to offer.

Sarah Jennings, communications and parks and recreation director for the town, said, “Everyone will get their own personal pizza” made with fresh tomatoes, herbs, cheese and artisan breads from Jones and Church Farms, Scotts Strawberry and Tomato Farms and Farmhouse Gallery and Gardens.

Yee Haw Brewing will also be on hand for the lunch, offering everyone who completes the ride two free pints of their locally crafted beer.

The entry fee is $35 for the century ride and $25 for the half-century. Registration will open at 7 p.m. and the rides will start at 8.

Registration may be completed in advance online at http://bit.ly/2c5JmJP. Course maps and more information are available at the RunCorps Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2cmHFtP.

Under renovation and scheduled to open next spring, the Mountain Harvest community kitchen and agri-business incubator has been 10 years in the making and is being developed to enhance local agriculture, nutrition and small-business opportunities.

More information about the kitchen can be found at the town of Unicoi website at www.unicoitn.net.