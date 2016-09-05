Regional approach sought for Aerospace Park expansion

There are more than a dozen prospective projects that could be placed within the Aerospace Park, with each requiring varying amounts of land and each potentially delivering from 20 to more than 700 jobs each, according to a recent study.

Industry segments include the manufacturing of engines, airframes, electronics, interior components and accessories. Delivery and training centers also offer opportunities in the maintenance and repair of those components.

“This is still in a very conceptual phase, and we’ve met with city managers, county mayors and others to see if we can pursue this as a regional effort,” said TCRA Executive Director Patrick Wilson. “The response has been very positive.”

What makes these jobs desirable is that aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians have an average annual salary of about $58,400, while aerospace engineers make about $108,000 a year. Meanwhile, median general manufacturing jobs in the Tri-Cities pay about $34,000 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Wilson said filling the park is “more than a wish.” Several companies have expressed an interest, and if a larger space had been ready it would have been much easier to meet their needs immediately, rather than at some point in the future, he said.

“It’s something that would be beneficial to the entire region,” said Johnson City and Washington County Commissioner David Tomita, who toured the site last week with Wilson and other city and county officials. “Personally, I think it’s one of the best projects we could pursue.

“It’s unique and it’s something that brings the kinds of jobs we want. The economic impact would be scattered across the region, and I can see a tremendous value to this.”

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee’s Economic and Community Development Department and NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership are the primary marketers wanting to grow aerospace manufacturing and engineering at the site.

“We at the airport have been doing a significant amount of partnering with local groups,” Wilson said. “We’re doing a lot of promotion, but we’re all working together on it.”

In the past 15 years, more than $23 million has been invested in infrastructure at the airport and for the park. The 2014 Hamilton Road relocation and taxiway extension accounts for more than $10 million.

About 21 acres is ready for development under the Select Tennessee Sites program, and an adjacent 140-acre site is available for future expansion. The park is south of the airport.

Tomita said getting the 140 acres ready for development would take two years. He also described the terrain at the property as “tough to cut,” meaning it is very steep and hilly.

The estimated cost to grade and prepare the 140 acres is nearly $15 million. This could be funded from bonds issued by the airport authority.

Potential grant funding also could come from the Federal Aviation Administration, TVA Invest Prep (awarded for Washington County Industrial Park), site development grants from the state’s Rural Economic Development Fund, U.S. Department of Commerce infrastructure improvement grants and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The park has an existing taxiway system and ramp that provides direct airfield access. A 5-acre-concrete aircraft apron can accommodate large aircraft, and an access road connects the site to a major public roadway system.

A stormwater detention system is in place to accommodate future development. Bristol Tennessee Essential Services would provide electric service, and Atmos Energy has gas lines run to the park.

Johnson City would provide water and wastewater services, with a current capacity to move 6 million gallons per day. Telecommunications offerings are available from CenturyLink, Charter and BTES. A fiber optic system already serves the airport, and high-speed cable internet services would be available at the industrial site.

“Right now we have the primary marketers in place, but there are a lot of other entities that can develop leads and work with potential tenants and employers, such as the Washington County Economic Development Council,” Tomita said. “I think this is something that’s very doable.”

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.