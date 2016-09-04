Local father-son duo continue tobacco harvesting tradition

But Crouch won’t devote the day to celebrating. Instead, he’ll spend it doing what he’s done the majority of his life: Tending his farm and harvesting tobacco on his farm in Boones Creek.

As older generations fade and newer generations mature, some believe tobacco farming in the region has been lost in the circle of life.

While Crouch works his 450 acres under the hot sun on Monday, he won’t be hacking tobacco stalks alone.

His son, Jason Crouch, will be standing beside him as the father and son reap the benefits of their annual burley tobacco crop.

“(Tobacco farming) isn’t as common as it once was,” Jason said.

“You used to see it everywhere years ago, but now it’s less and less. There isn’t much tobacco growing around here anymore. ... A lot of the older folks who did grow it got old and quit growing it. Nobody picked it up from them so there’s just fewer of them doing it.”

The harvest is something Jason said he looks forward to every year, despite the countless hours required in the field.

“It’s about a five- or six-week-long process (of harvesting the tobacco), depending on the different varieties. Some of them mature a little earlier and we’ll start harvesting those first,” Jason said.

“Basically you’re cutting and putting about six stalks on one stick. You let that wilt for a little bit in the field and then we’ll load it up on the wagons, haul it into the barn and then we’ll hang up to start curing.”

Jason said the curing process for tobacco typically takes another seven or eight weeks to complete before being sent to the market.

“Once we get it down from the barn, we’ll work through and strip the leaves off the stalks and then we’ll package it. There’s three grades that we separate it out in. We’ll bale those up and prepare them for the market,” he said.

Tobacco is usually graded into three or four distinct stalk positions: flyings, lugs and leaf/tip grade.

This year’s hot and dry spells during early July and mid-August stressed the Crouches’ tobacco crop and caused some plants to lose their bottom sections.

The Crouches have contracts with two companies that purchase their tobacco annually.

In addition to his son’s help, the Crouches’ tobacco farm has provided six migrant workers with seasonal work. The Crouch family hired the workers in 1992 through the government’s H-2A temporary agricultural worker program.

“It’s just an agricultural workers program that the government puts on,” Jason said. “That gets them their visas to get here and allows them to work.”

The H-2A program allows employers who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

