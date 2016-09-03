Umoja Festival concludes 20th year with wrestling, music and unity

The Umoja Festival concluded its 20th year on Saturday with a variety of musical performances, some classic wrestling entertainment and, of course, plenty of food.

“I’ve seen it grow from a picnic. That’s what it started out as at Carver as a cleanup project,” said Ralph Davis, who’s chaired the Umoja Committee for approximately 15 years.

As the sun began to set, more and more people began filing into the festival.

“The crowds picked up this evening and that’s what we like to see,” said Davis. He made a conservative estimate that 10,000 total people visited this year’s festival, which took place for the first time on Labor Day weekend instead of the second week in August.

With almost every nation’s flag flying on each street, it was obvious the event’s goal was to achieve solidarity in the community.

“Just look around, everybody’s represented and that’s what we want to do is make sure that everyone is represented,” Davis said. “If you don’t know somebody, introduce yourself, talk to somebody and maybe learn something.”

Stages were located on each end of the festival with several vendors selling jewelry, art and food in between.

Southern Championship Wrestling drew possibly the biggest crowd of the festival’s final day with a ring positioned in the middle of Roan Street.

“We did the wrestling last year and it was a big draw so we brought it back (this year),” Davis said.

The crowd appeared amused as chants erupted during a comedic tag-team match between the Old School Outlaws and The Tennessee Hillbillies. Davis said a mixed-martial arts followed the wrestling card.

One upgrade to this year’s festival was the children’s section on the other side of Roan Street.

Davis said popcorn and cotton candy vendors were among the added amenities to the fun zone.

“We turned it into a carnival-like atmosphere this time and we set it up where they could play games, have the bounce house and then have refreshments also. All that’s in one area where they could just have a good time,” Davis said.

Volunteer Cynthia Garrett’s lemonade stand in the children’s section was nearly dry.

“It’s actually been a pretty big crowd,” Garrett said. “We’ve been selling chickens, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and lemonade and peach tea, and we’ve run out of almost everything. We did run completely out of cotton candy.”

The festivities began at 10 a.m. with the annual Umoja Parade beginning at Carver Recreation Center and concluding at Windsor Street.

Davis said roughly 100 volunteers participated in this year’s festival, with the majority being students from East Tennessee State University’s College of Medicine and College of Pharmacy.

“They have all been fantastic,” Davis said.

iHeart Memphis capped the festival with a performance on the main stage at 10 p.m.

