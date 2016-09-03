Possible cougar spotted in Powder Branch area

But an Elizabethton man is claiming he’s heard, not just the curling cry, but he’s seen a cougar crouched in his back yard.

And he has proof.

D.J. Stone, who lives on Powder Branch Road, said he was laying in a hammock on his property when he heard an irregular scream.

“I’d never heard anything like it,” Stone said. “It only done it one, loud time. I sat there in that hammock and listened and listened and never heard anything else.”

About a week later, during the early morning hours, Stone said he caught sight on the cougar approximately 6- to 8-feet away and perched atop a boulder in his backyard.

“It was in my backyard. There is a mountainside goes up behind my house and there is big boulder that sticks out. It probably stands about 12-foot up, and that’s where it was crouched at,” Stone said.

“It was sitting there looking at my wife and small dog where she had taken it out that morning. When she was out there with the dog, she heard something rustle down the hillside quite fast.”

Stone’s wife told him of the sound and he said he thought it could have been a raccoon or coyote.

“So I picked up my .22 just in case it was a coyote or a pack of them, and when I turned that flashlight on, I caught the glow of (the cougar’s) eyes. And those eyes glowed about the size of a silver dollar. ... Once I seen those eyes, I knew what it was.”

While keeping the flashlight pointed toward the animal, Stone slowly backed into the house.

Stone said he began telling neighbors about a cougar being in the area, but most weren’t quite convinced.

“I had told everybody I knew because people are out here working in their gardens up until dark, and they have kids out here in the neighborhood playing all over the place. The woods surround us,” he said.

“I don’t go out my door to take these dogs out unless I have a .45 in my hand.”

After the potential sighting, Stone contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“The man kind of laughed about it and told me there hadn’t been a report of a mountain lion or cougar in East Tennessee in over a hundred years,” Stone recalled.

Then two weeks later, near the end of August, a friend of Stone’s sent him a photo taken a mile away from his house. A photo of a cougar crossing the road.

After seeing the photograph, Stone said a TWRA supervisor contacted him again to begin a process of validating the sighting.

“I know that’s what it was. Like I said, I’m 45 and I’ve grown up here. I’ve never seen no animal that big,” Stone said.

According to the TWRA’s website, the photo must be of an actual cougar to be an official confirmed sighting.

“Many photos turn out to be other animals caught in a position in which they look like a cougar,” the website reads. “Often perception in a photo can be distorted, making house cats and bobcats appear cougar-like.”

The photo will also be tested for authenticity, such as determining that it wasn’t “Photoshopped” and it was actually taken in Tennessee.

Since 2015, there have been seven confirmed cougar sightings in Tennessee, five in Humphreys County, and one each in Obion and Carroll counties.

All have been authenticated trail camera photos, except for one. In Carroll County, a hair sample was tested and determined to be a female with genetics similar to cougars in South Dakota.

Park Ranger Josh Howard, at Roan Mountain State Park, said during his 11 years working in Roan Mountain that he’s heard reports of cougars in the area.

“We’ve had several people report them, but never seen one or seen any evidence,” Howard said.

Howard said the latest reported sighting has been over a year ago.

Stone said if the TWRA authenticates his photograph, it will send an officer to the location to investigate the sighting.

Cougars are shy, nocturnal, solitary, secretive animals with large home ranges, according to the TWRA website.

“Because of their behavioral patterns, the likelihood of encountering a cougar is extremely slim, even in areas with established populations,” the website reads.

In 100 years, only 10 humans have died from cougar attacks.

