Umoja Festival underway

And, of course, there was much more.

Live music, food, crafts and an array of activities were to be found, a mix designed to unify diverse cultures through the celebration of art and heritage.

Ralph Davis, chairman of the Umoja Committee, said the 20-year old festival this year includes several firsts — a new partnership with East Tennessee State University, a new Labor Day weekend date, an expanded and more interactive children’s area and a display of international flags over the intersection of Roan and Main streets.

Davis said the Zapp Band, a Grammy-winning group from the ‘70s and ‘80s who topped off Friday night’s main stage entertainment, and Saturday night’s headline performers, iHeart Memphis, a chart-topping favorite among the younger festival goers, were both expected to be big draws.

And by the time the festival wraps up late Saturday night, David said the Umoja Committee hopes to have welcomed 20,000 guests of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Traditionally held on the second weekend in August, Davis said the Umoja festival was moved to Labor Day weekend this year to allow more ETSU students to be involved.

ETSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs played a large role in helping the committee organize the festival. The ETSU College of Medicine is operating a couple of health and wellness booths at the festival, and the College of Pharmacy has fortified the festival with a hearty band of volunteers. “They’ve really helped us a lot,” Davis said.

Festival activities resume today beginning with morning parade starting at 10 at Carver Recreation Center and proceeding along Watagua Avenue and West Main Street to Fountain Square.

Saturday lineup of musical performances will begin 11:15 with DJ Sterl the Pearl on the main stage followed by an encore performance by the Watoto Dancers and Drummers at noon.

The festival’s Gospel Fest featuring BET, Sunday Best All Star and Zebulon Ellis will run from 1 to 4 p.m on the Youth Stage on East Main Street at Colonial Way.

Afternoon and evening performances will include Jordan Copas, the Billy Crawford Band, Afro Pop Artist, The Company Band, and the night’s headliners iHeart Memphis.

