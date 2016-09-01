Mountain Hops launches in the Tri-Cities to highlight local brew scene

That’s the tagline to Mountain Hops — a new quarterly publication concentrated on the Tri-Cities’ craft beer movement.

Produced by the Johnson City Press staff, Mountain Hops’ intention is to provide pertinent information regarding local microbreweries and the men and women who operate them.

“Given just how much local craft beer popularity has grown in the Tri-Cities in just a few years, developing Mountain Hops was a natural for us. Breweries, tap rooms and guest taps at local restaurants have popped up all over,” said Sam Watson, editor of Mountain Hops and the Johnson City Press.

“It’s a big driver in the local economy, as well as the quality of life. We’re happy to be a conduit for information about the trend and the opportunities it affords.”

Mountain Hops will serve as a guide to the abundant number of local breweries that have opened in the region within the past few years.

“Our readers are going to enjoy this so much, but our company has enjoyed creating this. From the printing, the production, the advertising sales and the reporters, it has invigorated the whole Johnson City Press. It has been a true team effort,” said Sharon Little, advertising director for the Johnson City Press.

Little first got the idea for Mountain Hops while attending an advertising conference and seeing a publication from an advertising executive from Norfolk, Virginia.

“One of the guys there from Norfolk, Virginia, had (a similar) product called the Growler,” Little said. “He said they saw the need because they had breweries, just like us, popping up everywhere.”

The Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia, is currently home to at least 11 breweries, with gossip of plenty more on the way.

Little eagerly brought the idea back to the Johnson City Press, and before long, it spawned into a 32-page local guide to craft beer, food and entertainment.

As more brewers continue to break into the business, Mountain Hops is committed to elucidating their stories, along with those of food trucks, entertainers and general industry trends.

“While there’s a lot to share in regards to the brews being produced by these local artists, there’s a lot of periphery business related to the movement,” said Tony Casey, contributor and follower of the craft beer crusade.

“Food trucks and music, as two examples, are big pieces of what tap rooms are about. We don’t want to just let you know where you can drink, but we also want to help you with the scene you’ll encounter when enjoying that beer.”

As the only microbrewery-focused publication in the region, Mountain Hops is dedicated to being the Tri-Cities’ primary source for craft beer news, features and events.

Mountain Hops’ first edition will be released on Sept. 2 and can be found at local restaurants, grocery stores, hotels or bars.

“We’re putting out 30,000 of these across the Tri-Cities and reaching into Asheville and Boone,” Little said.

User-submitted photographs are welcomed and will be published in each new issue and the website.

To send a photo for consideration, submit a calendar event or read about the local craft beer scene, visit the Mountain Hops website at www.mtnhops.com.

