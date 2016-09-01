Ex-Knox schools supervisor stole district money to gamble

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2cr5Haf) Roger Underwood was fired in October after admitting to using his school credit card for personal purchases that included placing online gambling bets.

A report from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury also questioned charges Underwood made at a Mississippi casino where he ordered martinis, peach schnapps and a $200 tray of hors d’oeuvres. And they say he received reimbursements for school-related trips he never took.

The charges went unnoticed because Underwood was the person responsible for reviewing school credit card charges, including his own.

Underwood stole the funds between June and October 2014. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Sentencing is Sept. 29.