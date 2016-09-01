ETSU hosts grand opening ceremony for Marketplace cafeteria

On Thursday, that request was granted with the grand opening of the reinvigorated Marketplace cafeteria on the third floor of the D.P. Culp University Center.

“Over the course of the past three years, our students have really charged the university to elevate our game in respect to food service,” ETSU President Brian Noland said.

“Today, we’ve responded to that call and opened our enhanced food service (cafeteria) here in the Culp Center, but we’ve also enhanced food service across campus.”

In April, Sodexo was chosen over Aramark as ETSU’s new food service provider. Sodexo’s bid on the contract included renovations to the dining hall, adjustments to retail operations on campus and extending the dining hall’s hours.

“The students are going to see a pretty major improvement in our food and our dining,” said Pooja Shah, president of ETSU’s Student Government Association. “I think this will really encourage students to eat on campus, be on campus and engage with each other more.”

As part of grand opening festivities, Chik-fil-A, General Mills, Stok Coffee, Vita Coco and other food providers disbursed a plethora of food samples, T-shirts and sunglasses in the hallway leading into the Marketplace’s entrance.

Noland and Shah were joined by Sodexo Vice President Cal Thetford and Marketplace general manager Kelvin Tarukwasha during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the dining hall’s entrance.

Aesthetic improvements inside the cafeteria include a larger dining area, an increased number of serving stations and an expansion of seats.

Shah said Sodexo made the dining hall appear more welcoming, like a cafe.

“They’ve renovated, not only the physical infrastructure, but they’ve overhauled the quality of food that’s available to our students, faculty and staff,” Noland said.

“There’s everything from a vegan, vegetarian station to a pizza line to an allergy station,” Shah said. “And really it’s just expanding how much there is to offer.”

The dining hall’s improvements were also just one part of a renovation project scheduled for the entire Culp Center.

“This is the first step in a multi-year process to transform this building,” Noland said.

“Over the course of the next three years, we’ll put $40 million into this facility, totally renovate the infrastructure and then double the amount of food service that is available to our students. We’re doing all of this because the students have really pushed us hard to make additional opportunities available to them.”

Shah said Culp Center improvement discussions have included improvements to meeting rooms and moving the dining area to the first floor.

“This Center will look very different in the next few years,” Shah said.

