ETSU President denies interest in UT chancellor job

On Thursday, Noland addressed rumors about him being considered for the University of Tennessee’s chancellor position after an announcement in June confirmed that Jimmy Cheek would step down and return to teaching after his replacement was selected.

“I know that I’m the subject of a lot of public speculation. I’m honored that individuals have recognized the hard work that we’re doing here at ETSU. I’m just one small piece of a large team that is focused everyday on making a difference in the lives of the people of our region,” Noland said during the grand opening of ETSU’s renovated Marketplace.

“I’m not on the job market. At this point, I’m focused on the things that we’re doing here at ETSU. We’ve got a lot of good things ahead of us, and my energy, attention and efforts are focused on doing all that I can to help the students, faculty and staff of our institution realize their dreams.”

Noland has spent time as the associate executive director for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and was also the chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy.

Noland was also a finalist during the University of Tennessee’s presidential search in 2010, but current President Joe DiPietro was ultimately selected for the position.

Noland earned his doctorate degree in political science at the University of Tennessee.

According to the university’s website, the chancellor search committee will meet in September to select candidates to interview. Preliminary candidate interviews will be held in mid-October and invited candidates will visit Knoxville in late October.

A candidate is expected to be selected in November.

“I’m honored that my name has been floated around. That’s my alma mater. That’s a place that means a great deal to me, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us here at ETSU and I’m focused on the task at hand,” Noland said.

