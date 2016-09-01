Community rallies in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Olive Garden restaurants here in the Tri-Cities and nationwide will start the week off with their 15th annual Olive Garden Labor Day Lunch Deliveries to America’s First Responders.

Volunteer teams from more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants across the country will deliver and serve the special lunch to first response agencies to thank police, fire and emergency medical professionals for their ongoing service to their communities.

Lunch delivery times and locations will vary by restaurant, and the national Olive Garden corporation is recommending those in need of details to call their local Olive Garden restaurant manager.

Local first responders’ annual 9/11 Battle of the Badges blood drive for the American Red Cross will get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Jonesborough Visitors Center with a 1-5 p.m. blood drive sponsored by the Jonesborough Police Department.

Specially set 9/11 commemorative blood drives will continue through Monday, Sept. 12, on behalf of police, fire and emergency medical response agencies in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Erwin and Elizabethton.

Blood donors at each of the drives will have the opportunity to give blood in honor of the emergency response agency of their choice and at the agency that brings in the most donations end of the competition will be awarded the traveling Battle of the Badges plaque to display at their station throughout the year.

Red Cross Account Manager Tom Hensley said the Battle encourages community members to give blood in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks and in honor of the first responders who served in their aftermath.

The drive is a way “to honor our first responders for what they do every day in our communities,” Hensley said, and to “become a hero yourself to a patient in need.”

Tuesday’s blood drive in Jonesborough will be followed by Battle of the Badges blood drives set for:

• Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Johnson City Red Cross Blood Donation Center at 818 Sunset Drive, Suite 100.

• Thursday, Sept. 8, from noon-5:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building at 601 E. Main St.

• Friday, Sept. 9, from noon-5 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Erwin at 307 S. Main Ave.

• Monday, Sept. 12, from 1:30 - 6 p.m.at Elizabethton’s Oak Street Baptist Church, 804 Oak St.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a Remembrance Motorcycle Rally to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will get underway at 2 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton. The ceremony include a drum and fife corps performance and remarks from special guests.

Following the ceremony, the rally’s participants will leave the funeral for a ride from Elizabethton through Erwin to Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services in Johnson City and on to Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. The rally will end with a closing ceremony at Oak Hill.

The ride registration is free, and all riders will receive a free commemorative patch. More information about the rally may be obtained by calling Laura Graham at Tetrick of Johnson City at 423-610-7171.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605. Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.