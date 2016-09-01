Commissioners approve first reading to rezone substance abuse clinic site

Vice Mayor David Tomita voted against the move, primarily over what he considered shoddy traffic data provided by city staff. Mayor Clayton Stout also was very vocal about the lack of proper traffic data near the 203 Gray Commons Circle site, but he did vote for the move on first reading.

Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University plan to jointly operate the facility, and traffic flow and crime have been top concerns for Gray residents

Johnson City Traffic Engineer Manager Anthony Todd told commissioners traffic is heavy on Bobby Hicks Highway — State Route 75 — on which the facility would be located. He said a count at the site earlier this week revealed 14,700 vehicles traveled in front of the proposed location in a 24-hour period.

“Typically, the clinics are open very early in the morning and close at about noon,” Todd said.

Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin asked if this would be a problem for school-hour traffic, and Todd said he did not think it would make a measurable difference.

“Would you accept this (clinic) in front of your house?” Tomita asked.

“I would,” Todd answered.

Lindy White, Woodridge and Franklin Woods Hospital vice president and CEO, was asked about the clinic’s proposed hours, to which she replied: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“There will be a spike in volume between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., because most individuals we will be seeing have to go to work,” White said. “There will be another spike at 10 a.m. and another at noon.”

Stout, Tomita and Van Brocklin asked that Todd return with more specific data. They asked the same of Police Chief Mark Sirois who reported that, in general, comparable clinics dispensing methadone in Tennessee did not experience increased crime.

Sirois also was asked to meet with Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, who opposes the clinic. He also was tasked with looking further into whether a municipal model was being used to fit a rural community.

Last week, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted unanimously to grant a certificate of need for the jointly operated clinic. Tennessee law requires a certificate of need for facilities that incorporate methadone as a treatment for opiate addiction.

Danny Sells, on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, has argued that state board members had made up their minds before the application review. He was in attendance Thursday and said opposition will be on hand when a second reading is heard Sept. 15.

Commissioners also voted 3-2 to approve a first reading of ordinances to annex and assign zoning to a 3.5-acre parcel known as the Bank of Tennessee-Gray annexation. Tomita and Van Brocklin opposed both the annexation and assignment of B-4 (planned arterial business) zoning to the two-parcel package.

This designation allows liquor stores. Sells maintains city commissioners made a commitment years ago to require B-5 (planned community business), which does not allow liquor stores.

“We didn’t find any written commitment,” said Development Services Director Angie Carrier.

Commissioners also unanimously approved the first reading an ordinance to rezone 9.5 acres at 457 Pickens Bridge Road from B-4 to RP-3 (planned residential) and R-5 (high density residential). Petitioner Mitch Cox wants to build a 128-unit multi-family development on the property.

Finally, commissioners voted unanimously on first reading to amend the Historic Zoning/Conservation District Overlay map to incorporate Oak Hill Cemetery into the city’s Historic Zoning District. The 7.2-acre parcel was founded in 1870.

