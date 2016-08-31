Unicoi County exploring creation of county ambulance service

The action came in response to ongoing concerns that a shortage of ambulances at the MedicOne ambulance service contracted by the county is putting the community’s residents at risk.

Sheriff Mike Hensley first brought the concerns to the attention of the county commission in July.

On Wednesday, Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley presented the county Ambulance Committee with a letter that stated, as mayor, she was prepared to do whatever is necessary to provide emergency medical service to the town, including withdrawing from Erwin’s inter-local ambulance service contract with the county and establishing a town-run ambulance service.

Committee Chairman Jason Harris instead called for the creation of a joint task force to study the future of ambulance service in the county in preparation for the expiration of MedicOne’s Contract in 2018.

“I’m all for it,” Doris Hensley replied. “I think there is grant money for it, even if we have to borrow money to buy an ambulance. With our community block grants, all three of us (Erwin, Unicoi and the county) can use that. We can apply for grants. And maybe the hospital will kick in some.”

The committee proposed more than a dozen task force members, including representatives of the county, the two towns, police and fire departments throughout the county, Unicoi County Memorial Hospital and other agencies impacted by the ambulance shortage. The first meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., Oct. 5 at Erwin Town Hall.

In the meantime, MedicOne Operations Manager Ken Tipton told the committee the company will be working to bring a third ambulance into service in the county and to add additional staff to help alleviate the problem.

Currently, Tipton said, MedicOne has two ambulances in service in the county that are frequently called away for patient transports to health care facilities outside the county.

“The biggest problem over the past two years is patients are not using our facilities. It’s Franklin Woods and Sycamore Shoals and that’s a two hour turnaround. It’s the patient’s choice where they go, not ours.”

Tipton said the problem has also been compounded by a lack of paramedics in Unicoi County and elsewhere. “Everybody’s short. We have offered $1,500 starting bonuses. We just can’t keep them,” he said.

Discussion of the ambulance shortage continued in a 911 Committee Meeting conducted immediately following the Ambulance Committee Meeting.

Bill Hensley, chairman of county’s 911 Board, said when MedicOne ambulances are not available, 911 dispatchers are calling for assistance from Washington and other area counties that are sometimes also unavailable.

Doris Hensley told the committee Erwin police officers are being dispatched to medical calls and are spending up to two hours with patients waiting for ambulances.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson told the committee police officers on medical calls will not leave patients in need of ambulance to respond to other calls, including wrecks that pose a greater risk of causing additional wrecks the longer they are left unattended.

Unicoi County Memorial Hospital CEO Eric Carrol, who serves on the 911 Committee, said he had looked at ambulance call volume over the past year and found transports from one hospital to another have not increased.

“What has increased in people who are being picked up on streets or at homes are asking to be taken to Johnson City or Elizabethton,” Carroll said.

Travis Chandler who came to work as Unicoi County’s 911 director two weeks ago, told the committee the problem is also compounded by 911’s lack a medical director who can advise callers what medicines and what actions to take while they wait for an ambulance.

“We need a medical director. We definitely need to get on that,” Chandler said.

