Tennessee gets federal funding to fight opioid overdoses

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $53 million in funding for various programs that bolster opioid overdose awareness and addiction treatment services to 44 states, Washington, D.C., and four tribes.

Tennessee will get funding from two buckets of allocations. The awards were competitive and states had to apply for funding.

The funding from the strategic prevention framework state incentive grant can be used for programs to raise awareness of prescription misuse and the hazards of sharing medications. Twenty-one states and four tribes will receive money from a pool of $9 million.

Tennessee also will receive money to continue work on its initiatives tracking overdose death rates and providers' prescribing habits through enhancements to its prescription drug monitoring program. There are 14 states splitting up to $11.5 million in funding.

