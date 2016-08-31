logo
Opioid Addiction

Tennessee gets federal funding to fight opioid overdoses

Holly Fletcher, The Tennessean • Today at 10:00 AM

Tennessee is set to receive federal funding that can be used to improve opioid prescription tracking databases and enhance community awareness programs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is distributing $53 million in funding for various programs that bolster opioid overdose awareness and addiction treatment services to 44 states, Washington, D.C., and four tribes.

Tennessee will get funding from two buckets of allocations. The awards were competitive and states had to apply for funding.

The funding from the strategic prevention framework state incentive grant can be used for programs to raise awareness of prescription misuse and the hazards of sharing medications. Twenty-one states and four tribes will receive money from a pool of $9 million.

Tennessee also will receive money to continue work on its initiatives tracking overdose death rates and providers' prescribing habits through enhancements to its prescription drug monitoring program. There are 14 states splitting up to $11.5 million in funding.

