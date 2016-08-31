Taking office

ERWIN — Unicoi County’s newly elected Assessor of Property Teresa Kinsler and school board members Tyler Engle, Glenn Fisher and Steve Scott officially took office Wednesday afternoon in a swearing-in ceremony at the courthouse. In addition to the elected office holders, Sessions Court Judge David Shults also administered oaths of office to newly appointed Chief Deputy Assessor of Property Mendy Bailey and Deputy Assessors Tammy Anders and Liviu Murariu.