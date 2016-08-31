Addiction treatment clinic rezoning heads to City Commission

Last week, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted unanimously to grant a certificate of need for Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University’s jointly operated facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle. Tennessee law requires a certificate of need for facilities that incorporate methadone as a treatment for opiate addiction.

Proponents say MSHA and ETSU officials were approached because a regional need for the clinic exists, and the two entities have an obligation to provide the service. Gray residents and their Washington County Commission district representatives have strongly opposed the plan.

HSDA board member Joe Grandy, who also is a Washington County commissioner, voted to approve the application at the Nashville meeting.

“At the beginning of the session our house attorney reminded us we had to look through a specific prism to come to a decision,” Grandy said Wednesday. “What most people may not know is we must look at four basic criteria:

“Need, financial feasibility, an orderly development that fits into the healthcare community and whether the applicant has shown they maintain a level of quality. I’m sensitive to the issue, and I love my friends in Gray. But these were the rules we had to follow.”

Danny Sells, speaking on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, said state board members had made up their minds before the application review.

“We were disappointed, to the point of being appalled, the HSDA board did not even question MSHA or ETSU on even one of the more than a dozen questionable or contradictory issues we pointed out in Nashville,” Sells said Wednesday. “This facility is totally incompatible with this community and we can find no other knowledgeable person that thinks it is — other than the few who want to force it upon Gray and keep it out of what truly is Johnson City.”

Residents remain concerned about the increase in traffic caused by people who would use the clinic — specifically, the daily users who have been given a narcotic and drive through the community, Sells added.

The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the rezoning on Aug. 9 in an 8-2 vote. Should city commissioners approve three readings of the ordinance, the Board of Zoning Appeals would have to approve a special exception. That approval would allow the “non-residential substance abuse treatment facility,” which will include a methadone treatment component, to operate within the medical services zoning designation.

Henry Carr, the petitioner on behalf of Mountain State Properties Inc. is asking that about 4.7 acres be rezoned from B-5 (planned community business) to MS-1 (medical services). An existing building would be used for medical services and include the methadone treatment component.

City staff has recommended approval of the rezoning and concept plan. A public hearing will be held at second reading on Sept. 15, unless the ordinance is deferred.

Commissioners also will consider the first reading of ordinances to annex and assign zoning to a 3.5-acre parcel known as the Bank of Tennessee-Gray annexation.

The Planning Commission voted 5-5 on the issue in June, which meant the request to zone the property B-4 (planned arterial business) failed. The request was then appealed to the City Commission. Only three commissioners were present during the 2-1 vote for approval on first reading.

However, the city’s staff attorney later informed commissioners a quorum — three of five — was needed to move a zoning request. That means the issue is back on the table. The owner-initiated annexation involves two properties.

Sells has argued the City Commission made a commitment to Gray residents years ago to require B-5 (planned community business) be the only commercial zoning district assigned. This designation does not allow liquor stores; the B-4 zoning does allow liquor stores.

Commissioners also will consider an ordinance to rezone 9.5 acres at 457 Pickens Bridge Road from B-4 to RP-3 (planned residential) and R-5 (high density residential). Petitioner Mitch Cox wants to build a 128-unit multi-family development on the property.

The property has frontage on Bristol Highway and Pickens Bridge. Cox is planning to provide ingress and egress on Pickens Bridge only.

Commissioners also will consider amending the Historic Zoning/Conservation District Overlay map to incorporate Oak Hill Cemetery into the city’s Historic Zoning District. The 7.2-acre parcel was founded in 1870.

The Public Building Authority also needs City Commission approval Thursday to go forward with a plan to refinance about $8 million in bonds issued in 2006.

