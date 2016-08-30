Taste of Carter County offers diners tasty treats

Diners will once again be able to sample some of the most popular entrees from several Carter County restaurants. The annual event benefits the Elizabethton High School Athletic Parent Organization and the Betsy Band Boosters.

The Taste of Carter County allows restaurants and eateries to come together and offer small samples of their best food and perhaps highlight new menu items. Diners get the chance to try the fare of restaurants they are not familiar with and enjoy some of their favorites dishes at the same time.

“Security Federal is a second-year sponsor of the event and we are proud to have them support our local community with their involvement,” said Tonya Stevens, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

While the EHS APO and Betsy Band Boosters will benefit from proceeds of this year’s event, Stevens said the application process will be open for nonprofits to apply for the 2017 event in late spring.

Tickets are $20 per person and will be available at Elizabethton High School’s home football games in September.

Tickets also will be available at the EHS athletic office, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Security Federal Bank locations, band boosters and the EHS APO. Only 500 tickets are available.

Participating restaurants include: Beef O’Brady’s, Bojangles, Chick-fil-A, City Market, Fatz, Ingles, Lakeo, Ole Barn Restaurant, Pizza Hut, Primo’s, Shirley’s, The Southern Restaurant, Sugar Love Bakery and Café, Tweetsie Treats and Zaxby’s.